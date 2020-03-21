More News:

March 21, 2020

Gov. Wolf pulls back closure order, allows some businesses to remain open, delays enforcement

The Pennsylvania governor changed his original order after lawsuits and complaints emerged

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Coronavirus Tom Wolf
Wolf pulls back order Nabil K. Mark/SIPA USA

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has pulled back his order to close all non-life-sustaining businesses that he issued Thursday, following negative feedback. Wolf is allowing businesses from certain industries to remain open, and delaying enforcement a few days following pushback.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has adjusted his order to close all "non-life-sustaining" businesses in the state, and delayed the enforcement of business closures following negative feedback. 

Wolf's announcement late Thursday called for the closure of tens of thousands of additional businesses that he said would be enforced by state troopers and other groups. Friday, Wolf said that some of these businesses would be allowed to remain open, and enforcement would be delayed from Saturday to Monday. 

Businesses involved with the timber industry, coal mining, hotels, accountants, laundromats and law firms are now allowed to remain open, Wolf revised in Friday's updated business guidance.

The original guidance for the closure of "non-life-sustaining" business was a sharpening of an earlier direction to close "non-essential" businesses, and was considered one of the toughest measures taken by a U.S. governor as of late to control the spread of coronavirus. 

Negative pushback prompted Wolf to change his order, including a lawsuit from a gun store, and complaints from Republican lawmakers and business groups. 

The gun store claimed in their suit that Wolf's order was an attack on the Second Amendment while claiming that gun stores are life-sustaining businesses. The Associated Press reported that the suit claimed "the right to bear arms is the epitome of life-sustaining."

Wolf said the order will be enforced by local officials, the state Health and Agriculture departments, Liquor Control Board and state troopers.

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Coronavirus Tom Wolf Pennsylvania Philadelphia order Governor Gun Rights

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Report: Eagles finalize trade for Lions CB Darius Slay
031920DariusSlay

Health News

All non-life-sustaining businesses in Pennsylvania must close as coronavirus threat increases
coronavirus Pennsylvania non-life-sustaining businesses close

Volunteering

Philadelphia launches COVID-19 fund, urges healthy volunteers to give back
PHL COVID-19 Fund

Sixers

Retro Observations: Game 3 of 2001 NBA Finals is forgotten 'What if?' moment in Sixers history
AllenIversonGame32001Finals

Entertainment

The best apocalyptic books and movies to check out while observing social distancing
shining jack nicholson stephen king

Entertainment

Hallmark Channel schedules Christmas movie marathon for those self-quarantining
Christmas movie marathon in March on Hallmark Channel

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wanamaker House - 2018 Walnut

FOR SALE! The Wanamaker House – Lovingly cared for 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom showcasing northeast city views from bay windows in all rooms, elegant marble flooring throughout all living areas and an updated kitchen. 1,198 sf | $529,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved