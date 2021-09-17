Pennsylvania imposes 2-bottle limit on some liquor products

Pennsylvania liquor stores imposed daily purchase limits on 43 products Friday due to supply shortages.

Customers will be limited to buying 2 bottles per day for certain Champagne, bourbon, tequila, cognac and whiskey products.

The rations, which affect 2% of the state's total products, will remain in place indefinitely, according to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board

The PLCB cited "sustained supply chain disruptions and product shortages" as reasons for the restrictions. Liquor stores, bars and restaurants were informed of the rationing Thursday.

"These bottle limits are preventative measures to fairly distribute products and minimize out-of-stock situations, which will vary by location," PLCB press secretary Shawn Kelly said.

Bars and restaurants that rely on mass quantities of alcohol are likely to be most affected. The restrictions will have little effect on the average consumer.

The Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association told the Associated Press these restrictions will negatively impact businesses that are already struggling to rebound from the pandemic.



"We hope the legislature will take all of this into consideration when they return to Harrisburg," the association said. "The industry still needs help moving forward."

The pandemic has caused various supply chain disruptions that have led to shortages for everything from Heinz ketchup and boba to aluminum cans and coins.

Here's a full list of the impacted products:

1792 Chocolate Bourbon Ball Cream Liqueur 34 Proof (750 ML)

Baker's Straight Bourbon Small Batch 107 Proof (750 ML)

Blanton’s Single Barrel Straight Bourbon (750 ML)

Blood Oath Bourbon Trilogy 3 Pack Second Edition 99 Proof (2.25 L)

Bond & Lillard Straight Bourbon 100 Proof (375 ML)

Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey 90 Proof (1 L)

Buffalo Trace Straight Bourbon 90 Proof (750 ML)

Buffalo Trace Straight Bourbon 90 Proof (1.75 L)

Colonel E H Taylor Jr Straight Bourbon Small Batch Bottle in Bond 100 Proof (750 ML)

Dom Perignon Champagne Brut (750 ML)

Don Julio 1942 Tequila Añejo 80 Proof (750 ML)

Don Julio Tequila Blanco 80 Proof (750 ML)

Eagle Rare Single Barrel Straight Bourbon 10 Year Old (750 ML)

Elijah Craig Single Barrel Straight Bourbon 18 Year Old 90 Proof (750 ML)

Hennessy Cognac VS 80 Proof (750 ML)

Hennessy Cognac VS 80 Proof (1 L)

Hennessy Cognac VS 80 Proof (200 ML)

Hennessy Cognac VS 80 Proof (375 ML)

Hennessy Cognac VS 80 Proof (50 ML)

Hennessy Cognac VS 80 Proof (1.75 L)

Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Black Label Tennessee Whiskey 80 Proof (1.75 L)

Moët & Chandon Ice Impérial Champagne (750 ML)

Moët & Chandon Ice Impérial Champagne Rose (750 ML)

Moët & Chandon Impérial Champagne Brut (375 ML)

Moët & Chandon Impérial Champagne Brut (1.5 L)

Moët & Chandon Impérial Champagne Brut (187 ML)

Moët & Chandon Impérial Champagne Rosé (750 ML)

Moët & Chandon Impérial Champagne Rosé (187 ML)

Moët & Chandon Nectar Impérial Champagne (750 ML)

Moët & Chandon Nectar Imperial Champagne Rosé (750 ML)

Moët & Chandon Nectar Impérial Champagne Rosé (375 ML)

Moët & Chandon Nectar Impérial Champagne Rosé (187 ML)

Patrón Tequila Silver 80 Proof (750 ML)

Russell's Reserve 13 Year Old Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof 114 Proof (750 ML)

Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey 90 Proof (750 ML)

Veuve Clicquot Champagne Rose (750 ML)

Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Champagne Brut (1.5 L)

Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Champagne Brut (750 ML)

Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Champagne Brut (375 ML)

WB Saffell Straight Bourbon 107 Proof (375 ML)

Weller Special Reserve Straight Bourbon 90 Proof (750 ML)