N.Y. man must repay $66,000 to Pa. Fine Wine & Good Spirits for using stolen credit cards to buy booze

A New York man who used stolen debit and credit cards to buy more than $66,000 in liquor from Pennsylvania Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores has been sentenced to prison and ordered to repay the state for the stolen booze.

Eugene Antwi, 26, of Brooklyn, was charged in September with purchasing high-end liquors from dozens of state stores between August 2023 and September 2024. Stolen payment information was used to complete more than 200 online orders in 21 counties, prosecutors said, and most of the alcohol was purchased from stores in the Philly area.

Antwi repeatedly traveled from New York to pick the liquor up in person.

“This defendant crossed the Commonwealth to perpetrate a criminal scheme stealing from unsuspecting Pennsylvanians and defrauding the Liquor Control Board,” Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday said in a statement.

The purchases involved "expensive liquors," investigators said, including bottles of Johnnie Walker Scotch and Don Julio tequila. The attorney general's office declined to say what Antwi did with the alcohol after acquiring it, noting only that the volume exceeded "what would ordinarily be considered commensurate with personal consumption."

Antwi pleaded guilty Monday in Dauphin County Court to charges of felony identity theft and theft by deception. He was sentenced to serve four to 23 months in prison and pay full restitution.