Pennsylvania residents can join lotteries for rare whiskey bottles, including Van Winkle bourbon

Whiskey drinkers in Pennsylvania soon will have a chance to get their hands on some rare bottles, including Van Winkle bourbon from Kentucky's Buffalo Trace distillery.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is holding two limited-release lotteries that include 1,590 bottles of rare whiskey, state liquor officials said Monday.

Pennsylvania residents and licensees of legal drinking age can enter the lotteries until 5 p.m. Friday. The PLCB will notify all winning and non-winning entries by email in the following weeks.

Those interested in entering the lotteries must have an active account with Fine Wine & Good Spirits. Participants will need to provide a verifiable Pennsylvania billing address and identify a Fine Wine & Good Spirits store for delivery at registration.

Resale of any products won in the lotteries is prohibited. Violations will result in disqualification from future lotteries, PLCB officials said.

The Van Winkle lottery consists of multiple drawings for bottles that range in age from 10 to 23 years. Van Winkle bourbons have been produced at the Buffalo Trace distillery since 2002, enabling the Old Rip Van Winkle distillery to increase production of other whiskey products. The rare, limited-release bottles are considered among the finest bourbons in the world by Wine Enthusiast and the World Spirits Championship.

Separate drawings will be conducted for each of the limited-release whiskeys listed below. Lottery participants may opt in to one, several or all drawings. There is a limit of one bottle per winner for purchase in the Van Winkle lottery. Winners selected in one drawing will be removed from all subsequent drawings.

The following bottles will be included in the Van Winkle lottery:

•Pappy Van Winkle's Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 23 Year Old 95 Proof, $399.99 each – 27 bottles for consumers, nine bottles for licensees

•Van Winkle Family Reserve Straight Rye Whiskey 13 Year Old, $159.99 each – 52 bottles for consumers, 17 bottles for licensees

•Pappy Van Winkle's Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 20 Year Old 90 Proof, $249.99 each – 81 bottles for consumers, 27 bottles for licensees

•Pappy Van Winkle's Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 15 Year Old 107 Proof, $149.99 each – 86 bottles for consumers, 28 bottles for licensees

•Old Rip Van Winkle Handmade Straight Bourbon 10 Year Old 107 Proof, $89.99 each – 237 bottles for consumers, 78 bottles for licensees

•Van Winkle Special Reserve Straight Bourbon 12 Year Old 90 Proof, $99.99 each – 599 bottles for consumers, 199 bottles for licensees

The second lottery will feature one additional limited-release whiskey. It is possible that winners can win the right to purchase one Van Winkle product and the product listed below, for a maximum of two bottles.

•Old Forester Birthday Straight Bourbon 2022, $159.99 each – 90 bottles for consumers, 60 bottles for licensees.

Lottery drawings will be witnessed by an independent third party. Winners will be selected at random by a computer program.