July 29, 2019

Pennsylvania triathlete dies in tractor-trailer collision during Ohio Triathlon

Kristen Oswald, 44, of Royersford, was competing in the cycling portion of the Ironman race when she was struck by the truck

Kristen Oswald, of Royersford, Montgomery County, died during an Ironman triathlon in Ohio on Sunday after being struck by a commercial truck struck while she was cycling on the course. 

A Montgomery County woman died during the Ohio Triathlon on Sunday when a commercial tractor-trailer struck her while she was riding her bike on the course. 

Ohio State Highway Patrol said Kristen Oswald, 44, of Royersford, ventured outside the Ironman 70.3 Triathlon's designated safety zone on the highway when the crash occurred. She was struck in the left lane of traffic and was wearing a helmet at the time. 

MORE NEWS: 'Dirty sock smell' grounds American Airlines flight that departed Philadelphia to London

Oswald was pronounced dead at the scene. Her husband also was competing in the race, the New York Post reported.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. 

Officials told ABC News the truck driver did not appear to be at fault and drugs and alcohol were not a suspected factor for the crash. 

A spokesperson for the race issued an official statement on the crash, saying race employees would cooperate with police with the investigation.

"We are deeply saddened to confirm the death of one of our athletes at IRONMAN 70.3 Ohio. Shortly after beginning the bike portion of the race, there was an incident with the athlete and a vehicle. Our condolences go out to the athlete's family and friends, whom we will continue to support. We are continuing to work with local and state authorities to gather all the details of how this incident occurred and will assist them in any way possible."

