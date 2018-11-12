'People's Choice Awards' recap: Winners and highlights from last night

The People’s Choice Awards were presented on Sunday night, airing for the first time on the E! channel. From emotional speeches to bitter fandoms, here's a recap of last night's highlights.

"Avengers: Infinity War" took home the award for "Movie of 2018" while Freeform’s “Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments” earned the most awards for any show, film, or person.

The "Shadowhunters" win was bittersweet for fans of the show. Freeform canceled the show back in June, much to the dismay of the show's rather large fanbase. The show was will supposedly get a two-hour film to wrap up the series, but there hasn't been any news on that since the cancellation announcement. The show won four awards, including “Show of 2018.”

Falling on Veterans Day this year, the show featured Blake Shelton, Scarlett Johansson and Bryan Stevenson giving thanks to service members, and Mila Kunis expressing her gratitude to firefighters battling the wild fire in Malibu. The out-of-control fire in the suburbs of Los Angeles, one of two huge wildfires in the state, was also an emotional topic for Kim Kardashian West as the E! star and her family received the award for "Reality Show of 2018." imageSPACE/Sipa USA imageSPACE/Sipa USA Maddie Poppe, who competed on “American Idol,” attends the People's Choice Awards 2018 at Barker Hangar on Sunday in Santa Monica, California. She won the award for “Competition Contestant of 2018.”

"Our hearts are broken from the horrific shootings and those who have lost their lives and homes, as well as the hundreds of thousands of us that have been evacuated from the devastating fires that are currently burning,” she said.

“Action is necessary," she added. "So anything we can do to help — as simple as donating to the many organizations that are collecting supplies; no form of help is too small."

Melissa McCarthy received the inaugural "People’s Icon Award," Bryan Stevenson, founder of Equal Justice Initiative, was named "People’s Champion of 2018," and Victoria Beckham received the "Fashion Icon Award." During her acceptance speech, Beckham referenced The Spice Girls, who recently announced they would tour again without her, and even spit out a little bit of "Wannabe."

"I wanted to show that if I can do it, then really anyone can do it, and what you achieve really can be limitless," she said. "If you really, really – I can't help it – if you really, really want it."

"So many years ago, I started with girl power, and now that message is still as strong as ever."





One of the cheekier highlights of the evening had to be Nicki Minaj publicly hitting on Michael B. Jordan while accepting the award for "Female Artist of 2018."

"Shoutout to Donatella Versace for custom-making this outfit for me,” she mentions nonchalantly, blending into her flirtatious banter. “And shoutout to Michael B. Jordan, because he's gonna be taking it off for me tonight.”





Here is a list of winners from the People’s Choice Awards 2018:



Movie of 2018

"Avengers: Infinity War"

Comedy Movie of 2018

"The Spy Who Dumped Me"

Action Movie of 2018

"Avengers: Infinity War"

Drama Movie of 2018

"Fifty Shades Freed"

Family Movie of 2018

"Incredibles 2"

Male Movie Star of 2018

Chadwick Boseman, "Black Panther"

Female Movie Star of 2018

Scarlett Johansson, "Avengers: Infinity War"

Drama Movie Star of 2018

Jamie Dornan, "Fifty Shades Freed"

Comedy Movie Star of 2018

Melissa McCarthy, "Life of the Party"

Action Movie Star of 2018

Danai Gurira, "Black Panther"

Show of 2018

"Shadowhunters: The Moral Instruments"

Drama Show of 2018

"Riverdale"

Comedy Show of 2018

"Orange is the New Black"

Revival Show of 2018

"Dynasty"

Reality Show of 2018

"Keeping Up with the Kardashians"

Competition Show of 2018

"The Voice"

Male TV Star of 2018

Harry Shum Jr., "Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments"

Female TV Star of 2018

Katherine McNamara, "Shadowhunters: The Moral Instruments"

Drama TV Star of 2018

Mariska Hargitay, "Law & Order: SVU"

Comedy TV Star of 2018

Jim Parsons, "The Big Bang Theory"

Daytime Talk Show of 2018

"The Ellen DeGeneres Show"

Nighttime Talk Show of 2018

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon"

Competition Contestant of 2018

Maddie Poppe, "American Idol"

Reality TV Star of 2018

Khloe Kardashian, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians"

Bingeworthy Show of 2018

"Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments"

Sci-Fi/ Fantasy Show of 2018

Wyonna Earp

Male Artist of 2018

Shawn Mendes

Female Artist of 2018

Nicki Minaj

Group of 2018

BTS

Album of 2018

Nicki Minaj, "Queen"

Song of 2018

BTS “Idol”

Country Artist of 2018

Blake Shelton

Latin Artist of 2018

CNCO

Music Video of 2018

BTS, “Idol”

Concert Tour of 2018

Taylor Swift, "Reputation Tour"

Beauty Influencer of 2018

James Charles

Social Star of 2018

Shane Dawson

Animal Star of 2018

Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund

Social Celebrity of 2018

BTS

Comedy Act of 2018

Kevin Hart

Style Star of 2018

Harry Styles

Game Changer of 2018

Serena Williams

Pop Podcast of 2018

Scrubbing in With Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad

The Most Hype-Worthy Canadians of 2018

Tessa Virture and Scott Moir

L’Influenceur Pop Culture Fancais de 2018

Lufy

