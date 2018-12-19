More News:

December 19, 2018

Bucks County woman charged with DUI in fatal crash

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Crime Crashes
Danae Swartz Source/Bucks County District Attorney's Office

Danae Marie Swartz, 26, of Perkasie, Pennsylvania.

A Perkasie woman is facing homicide charges in the wake of a deadly crash Sunday morning in Blooming Glen.

Danae Marie Swartz, 26, was behind the wheel of a blue Honda Civic as she traveled southbound along Route 113 around 5:23 a.m., according to police. Authorities said she allegedly was driving under the influence of alcohol. 

Swartz allegedly lost control of the vehicle while navigating a left curve and crossed over into the northbound lanes, police said. Her vehicle struck the front right side of another Honda Civic. The other driver, identified as 56-year-old Tsegai Gebremichael, of Sellersville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Swartz was transported to St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. 

Swartz remains held at the Bucks County Correctional Facility in lieu of posting $500,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing has been set for Jan. 8.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Crime Crashes Bucks County Investigations DUI Drunk Driving Police

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Flyers

Carter Hart is ready for his Flyers debut — 'Tuesday night will be really special for me'
0918_Carter_Hart_USAT

Parenting

Here's to a Merry (blended) Christmas
Baby Christmas blurred

Concerts

Camden’s BB&T Pavilion named No. 2 outdoor amphitheater in the world
Carroll - Camden Rising at BB&T Pavilion

Eagles

Another December to remember? How the Eagles can make the playoffs
121618_Foles-throw_usat

Holiday

Keep the Christmas spirit at Tinsel's first New Year's Eve party
tinsel stairs

Media

TV anchor, Moorestown native battling cancer fired by Sinclair Broadcasting
Alex George Broadcaster

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 121018 - 241-S-6th-Street_1807

FOR SALE | Independence Place. 2 bedroom, 2 bath with balcony on Washington Square. 1,387 SF. $899,900.
Allan Domb - 121018 - 223-W-RittenhouseSq-818

FOR SALE | The Dorchester. Designer appointed 1 bedroom with balcony on Rittenhouse Square. 609 SF. $299,900.
Listed by

© 2018 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved