More Health:

April 27, 2022

Pfizer asks FDA to approve COVID-19 booster for children ages 5 through 11

A third dose raised antibody levels against the Omicron variant by 36 times, the company said

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Children's Health Pfizer
COVID-vaccines for children Briana Sanchez/El Paso Times/USA Today Network

Pfizer has requested the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorize a COVID-19 booster dose for children between the ages of 5 and 11. Pablo Peralta, 5 years old, receives his COVID-19 vaccine at the El Paso Children's Hospital in November 2021.

Pfizer has requested the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorize a COVID-19 booster dose for children between the ages of 5 and 11, saying a third shot will help people in the age group keep high levels of protection.

The request was based on data from a Phase 2/3 clinical trial of 140 children. The study showed a booster dose triggered six times higher antibody levels against the original strain of SARS-CoV-2 than the primary vaccine series. Further analysis of 30 children found that with a third shot, children's antibody levels were 36 times higher against the Omicron variant.

Previous studies have raised concerns about waning immunity after the original two-dose vaccine series, especially as the virus continues to mutate. 

A study from the New York State Department of Health found that during the omicron surge from Dec. 13 through Jan. 24, the effectiveness of Pfizer's vaccine dropped from 68% to 12% in children ages 5 to 12. However, the two doses still offered protection against serious illness, hospitalization and death.

U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data has shown the two-dose primary series reduced the risk of omicron infection by 31% among children ages 5 to 11. The drop in risk for children ages 12 to 15 was 59%.

Pfizer and BioNTech have enrolled over 10,000 children between the ages of 6 months and 12 years in ongoing COVID-19 vaccine trials worldwide. Currently, there is no authorized vaccine for children younger than 5, but the companies say they hope to submit data on these youngest children to the FDA in the next few months.

Earlier this year, Pfizer and BioNTech postponed their emergency use application for a two dose vaccine in children ages 6 months to 4 years old. The companies said they wanted to wait for data on a three-dose vaccine course that may offer stronger protection.

The initial two-dose Pfizer vaccine series was authorized for children 5 to 11 years old in the U.S. in October 2021.

Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine is currently authorized for a third primary series dose to certain immunocompromised individuals 5 years of age and older. A first booster dose is available to people 12 years of age and older who have received Pfizer's primary series. Individuals 18 years of age and older who have completed an initial vaccine series with one of the other authorized COVID-19 vaccines are also eligible.

A second booster dose is available for people 50 years of age and older and for certain individuals 12 years of age and older who are immunocompromised.

Pfizer is also planning to submit booster data on children ages 5 through 11 to the European Medicines Agency and other global regulatory agencies for authorization.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Children's Health Pfizer Philadelphia COVID-19 vaccine

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Rx in medicine cabinet

Do you have unused medications? Here's what you need to know
Limited - Penn Medicine - Brachytherapy

Brachytherapy at Penn Medicine now offers a new radiation option for patients with prostate cancer

Just In

Must Read

Government

Founder of Black Doctors Consortium appointed regional director of U.S. Health and Human Services by Biden
Ala Stanford

Performances

Opera Philadelphia to present 'Rigoletto' this spring
Limited - Opera Philadelphia Rigoletto

Women's Health

Combination birth control pill could offer new option to women seeking on-demand contraception
Birth control options

Villanova

Jay Wright needs a break, but leaves door open for potential NBA move
Jay-Wright-Villanova-Wildcats.jpg

Movies

'Knock at the Cabin,' M. Night Shyamalan's next movie, is casting extras in Philly suburbs
Shyamalan Knock Cabin Philly

Food & Drink

Hawthornes' Block Party returns to South Philly with live music, tons of local beer
Hawthornes Cafe Block Party

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved