More News:

October 01, 2019

Parx Casino offers bonus gaming for every Philadelphia 76ers regular season win

Parx and Sixers announced a partnership on Tuesday that makes the casino the team's first ever 'Official Winning Partner'

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Partnerships Sixers
Sixers Parx Casino partner 2019-20 season Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports

Philadelphia 76ers and Parx Casino partner together to bring bonus free play offers to fans and special game-viewing parties at the casino's beer garden in Bensalem.

The Philadelphia 76ers are joining forces with Parx Casino in Bensalem for a multi-year partnership to bring Sixers fans the ultimate experience this 2019-20 season, including free gaming. 

Parx Casino, the team's first-ever "Official Winning Partner of the Philadelphia 76ers," announced that for every regular season game the Sixers win the casino will offer fans a chance to play on the casino's online and mobile gaming app for free. 

The "Win for All" promotion will allow fans to win $25 per Sixers victory until the team's 26th win. After that, the bonus offer will increase based on the game being played, e.g. the 30th regular season game will increase the bonus to $30. 

In order to redeem this offer, a custom promo code will be advertised during the game on the radio and through social media to use for the online and gaming app. Fans must be 21-years-old or older and live within 150 miles of the Philadelphia city limits in order to play. 

“On the eve of the 2019-20 season, we are proud to announce a partnership with Parx Casino that will create an interactive opportunity between our fans and Parx Casino’s gaming platforms,” Philadelphia 76ers President Chris Heck said in a press release. “The ‘Win for All’ promotion provides a creative avenue for fans to interact with our first-ever ‘Official Winning Partner’ and plays upon the competitive spirit of Philadelphia fans.”

Keep your eye out as certain games will come with certain special surprises, including the Sixers' Christmas Day basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks — the team's first home Christmas game since 1988. 

Oh, but there's more, Sixers fans. Parx will also host six "76ers Nights" at the Beer Garden at the Bensalem location. While watching Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons kill it this upcoming season (we can only hope), fans will be joined by the Sixers ENT, including the Dunk Squad, mascot Franklin, Sixers Dancers, and the Stixers, as well as 76ers alumni. These events will be held on Oct. 28, Nov. 29, Dec. 12, Jan. 3, Feb. 6, and March 24.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Partnerships Sixers Philadelphia Parx Casino

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Burning questions for the Phillies as intriguing offseason begins
Phillies-Realmuto-Segura_082019_usat

Transportation

One NJ Transit train named 'worst commuter train in America' by New York Times
NJ Transit worst america

Health Insurance

Insurers test new way to cut maternity care costs
Maternity Care Bundled Insurance payments

Sixers

Ben Simmons promises more jump shots, vocal leadership at Sixers media day
Ben-SImmons-Sixers_093019_usat

TV

'SNL' premiere dives deep into politics, host Woody Harrelson takes on Joe Biden
SNL sketch Woody Harrelson Joe Biden

Food & Drink

Final Night Market of the season announces vendors
Authentik Byrek is one of the vendors at the Night Market in Point Breeze

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved