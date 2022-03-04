Amtrak engineer involved in fatal 2015 train crash found not guilty on all charges

An Amtrak engineer who was involved in a 2015 train derailment in Port Richmond that left eight dead and over 200 injured was cleared of charges on Friday.



Brandon Bostian, 38, was acquitted of causing a catastrophe, eight counts of involuntary manslaughter and nearly 250 counts of reckless endangerment after the jury deliberated for a little more than an hour following the weeklong trial, the Associated Press reported.

The incident occurred on a section of track known as Frankford Junction after Amtrak Train No. 188 went through a curve while going over twice the speed limit.

Amtrak agreed to pay $265 million in civil settlements to the victims and their families in 2016 and also installed speed controls on all its tracks between Boston and Washington D.C.

Bostian's lawyer Brian McMonagle said his client was a life-long train enthusiast and had a perfect record at work until the day of the crash. Reports of people throwing rocks in the vicinity of the crash caused Bostian to become distracted, ABC News reported.

"If a doctor gets distracted, if there's a disturbance, if they make a mistake, ... is that a crime?" McMonagle asked in closing arguments according to FOX29. "In what world would that be a crime?"

However, the prosecution asked the jury not to consider Bostian's intent, but to decide whether or not he sped up intentionally with knowledge of the risks he and other passengers would face. That was the threshold required for criminal negligence in the case, the AP reported.



The train was traveling from Washington D.C. to New York City and had stopped at the 30th Street Station just 10 minutes before the crash occurred.

Federal safety investigators concluded that Bostian had lost his "situational awareness" at the time of the crash, according to FOX29. He believed that he had already passed the S-curve the train derailed on when he was really in the middle of it. That's why he accelerated to 106 mph right before a curve that he should have been going less than 50 mph on.

They also found no evidence that he was impaired or using his cellphone at the time of the crash.

The acquittal comes after seven years of complications in the case.

In 2017, then-District Attorney Seth Williams dropped all charges against Bostian, but the following year a judge ordered the DA's office to move forward with the case.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office then reinstated the charges before a judge dismissed them a second time.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro filed an appeal regarding the second dismissal in 2018. Common Pleas Court Judge Kathryn Streeter Lewis agreed with the appeal and reinstated the charges.

“There is no question that the excessive speed of the train that the defendant operated resulted in death and injury to his passengers,” a statement released by the state Attorney General's Office after the verdict said according to CNN. “Our goal throughout this long legal process was to seek justice for each and every victim, and help bring victims’ families and their loved ones’ closure.”

The jury had begun deliberating the charges on Friday morning when a juror whose sister had died the night before asked to be relieved and an alternate was brought in.