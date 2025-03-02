PAWS allows adopters to choose fees for some dogs, cats during 'Match Madness' promotion

The NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament, otherwise known as March Madness, begins later this month. A local animal rescue nonprofit is starting the festivities early with a promotion designed to help some of the most lonely pets find their match in a forever home.

The Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society has launched "Match Madness," which allows for adopters to name their own adoption fee for qualifying dogs and cats through Sunday, March 9. PAWS' shelters are currently full, according to a release, so organizers hope the promo will not only help pets find homes, but also open space at the shelters to rescue other pets in need.

MORE: Philadelphia Zoo installs giant sculptures of endangered species to teach visitors about conservation

Match Madness is designed to find homes for cats and dogs that have been at the shelter longest or who have special needs, like manageable age-related conditions, daily medication routines or preferences for being the only pet.

Adopters can choose their fees for lovable dogs like Kona — a 7-year-old mixed breed who was surrendered by her previous owner and is looking for a cat-free home — or cats like Choco Taco — a 5-year-old who's been at PAWS for over 500 days, making him the rescue's longest resident by far.

Interested pet adopters can find eligible pets for the promotion marked with a Match Madness logo online.

"Finding the right match is about more than just bringing home a pet — it’s about creating a lifelong bond," Tammy Miller, PAWS’ senior adoption and foster manager, said in a release. "Through our Match Madness adoption promotion, we’re committed to helping every pet find the best family based on their individual needs, as well as ensuring the best match for families based on their home and lifestyle. Now is the perfect time to open your heart and home to a new best friend."