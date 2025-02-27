Philadelphia Zoo installs giant sculptures of endangered species to teach visitors about conservation

Giant animal sculptures have infiltrated the Philadelphia Zoo, and the larger-than-life statues of birds, bugs and big cats are designed to teach visitors about conservation.

Wildlife Rescue by Little Ray's Exhibitions unveiled its traveling Second Chance at Survival display Thursday at the zoo. It features 13 sculptures of species that were "pushed to the brink of extinction but with the help of the humans they have been successfully reintroduced to their natural ranges." This is the East Coast debut for this exhibition, organizers said in a release, and it will be on display in Philadelphia through Sept. 14.

MORE: Franklin Square's playground is getting a climbing tower, rope swing and zip line

Each of the statues, which are scattered throughout the zoo's 42-acre campus, is accompanied by a sign detailing the species' tales of conservation and reintroduction into the wild. Guests can pose for photo ops with the huge critters, and the zoo also encourages visitors of all ages to "climb and interact" with them.

A highlight of the Second Chance at Survival lineup of animals is the bald eagle, which was recently removed from the New Jersey endangered species list following efforts spanning more than four decades to restore populations in the state. The bald eagle had already been removed from the Pennsylvania threatened species list in 2014.

Other animals on display include the Atlantic sturgeon, black-footed ferret, burrowing owl, cane toad, crested gecko, flame-knee tarantula, leatherback sea turtle, northern leopard frog, orangutan, red panda, rusty-patch bumble bee and snow leopard.

"We are always looking for innovative and interactive ways to connect people with wildlife and inspire action to protect animals," Jo-Elle Mogerman, the zoo's president and CEO, said in a release. "We know how important it is for children to learn through play, and we hope climbing on the back of a northern leopard frog or posing with leatherback sea turtle and learning about how humans worked together to save these species will spark love and compassion for the natural world."

The Wildlife Rescue experience is included in zoo admission.