March 14, 2025

Brewery ARS collaborates with Philly rock band Queen of Jeans on new beer

The indie group lends the name of its new album, 'All Again," to the brew, a hazy IPA available now at the brewer's locations in South Philadelphia and Fishtown.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Brewery ARS Queen of Jeans

South Philly's Brewery ARS and local rock band Queen of Jeans have collaborated on a new beer. All Again, a 7% ABV hazy IPA, shares the name of the ban's new album and is available in four packs of cans and on tap at the brewery's locations on East Passyunk Avenue and in Fishtown.

The weather is warming up across the Delaware Valley. As spring comes, there may be no better time to relax, put on some tunes and responsibly enjoy a cold beverage in Philadelphia. Luckily for this city, there is no shortage of great local acts and exciting breweries, so it's only fitting that people out there are combining these.

That's what's happening in West Passyunk with Brewery ARS, as the garage-style beer maker has released a collaboration with Philly indie rock band Queen of Jeans.

MORE: There are three new Philly crime shows. Which one is right for you?

Queen of Jeans, whose name is a twist on the former famed East Passyunk Avenue clothing store, released their latest album, "All Again," in 2024. The beer with Brewery ARS also is called All Again. It's a 7% ABV hazy IPA that features artwork from the album on the cans.

Queen of Jeans

Philadelphia indie rock band Queen of Jeans released their latest album, 'All Again,' in 2024.

"I used to bartend at Brewery ARS, and we all love to hang out there," Queen of Jeans guitarist Mattie Glass told to PhillyVoice this week about the collaboration. "They make the best beer in the city and they're great people, as well. We were psyched when they approached us to put out a collab beer. I heard they played our music to the hops."

When it came to the choice of beer style for this team-up, an IPA was the clear leader for Queen of Jeans.

"They asked us and we told them that we tend to drink IPAs on the road, so that's what we went with," Glass said. "They made a really cool one. It's delicious."

This is a big year for Queen of Jeans. Beyond being the face of a new local brew, the band heads out on the road in May and tour with seminal Philadelphia punk band The Menzingers. The tour features stops at Reverb in Reading, Berks County, on May 31 and at The Queen in Wilmington, Delaware, on Jun. 1. Glass also stated the band is working on new music to put out this year. 

All Again IPA is available on draft and to go in four-packs at Brewery ARS, at 1927 West Passyunk Ave., and at the brewery's Fishtown taproom, at 2223 Frankford Ave. 

