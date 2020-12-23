Christmas weather report: gusty winds, rainfall on the way

Residents of the Philadelphia area are in store for a windy Christmas.

A winter storm will pass through the region, bringing high winds and a chance of heavy rainfall, the National Weather Service reported.

Chances of a white Christmas are low, though early predictions this week made it seem possible. Some parts of the region could see some flurries or snow showers, though accumulation is not expected.

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook Wednesday for the Southern Pennsylvania and New Jersey area. Heavy rain and strong winds are expected late Thursday through early Friday.

A wind advisory may also be put into effect in anticipation of high speed wind gusts. Severe thunderstorms could propel gusts of wind that reach as high as 60 mph in Southern New Jersey and Delaware.

PHILLY

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a high of 44.

Thursday: There's a 70% chance of rain after 1 p.m. with clouds and a high near 61. A southern wind around 10 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph possible. Chance of rain increases to 100% by the evening with 20 to 25 mph winds and 45 mph gusts possible.

Christmas Day: Rain showers are likely, possibly mixing with snow after 3 p.m. before bringing in sunny weather with a high near 50.

Saturday: Sunny weather with a high near 31 and mostly clear skies.

THE SHORE

Wednesday: Cloudy with a high near 48.

Thursday: Winds around 20 to 25 mph are expected, with a chance of rain after 2 p.m. and a high near 58. The chance of rain increases after 8 p.m. with winds at 30 to 40 mph and gusts as high as 55 mph.

Christmas Day: Rain is predicted before 11 a.m. with a chance of showers between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Winds at 20 to 25 mph with gusts reaching 35 mph are predicted.

Saturday: Mostly clear with a high near 33.

POCONOS

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a high near 36. There's a slight chance of snow after 1 p.m. that will mix with rain after 3 a.m

Thursday: Rain is expected after 1 p.m. with wind gusts as high as 35 mph. In the evening, gusts could reach 45 mph and the region could see 2 to 3 inches of rain.

Christmas Day: Rain before 11 a.m. and a chance of snow after noon are possible. Wind gusts could reach 25 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high near 22.