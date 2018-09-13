West Philly Dunkin' Donuts on New England Patriots cups: 'We had no cups'

Remember when New England Patriots fans were served coffee in Philadelphia Eagles cups at Dunkin' Donuts locations in the Boston area?

That was funny, right? Wouldn't that be annoying if we were them, which thank God we're not?

But wait a minute...

Yes, that's correct. An Eagles fan posted a photo on Instagram Thursday showing a drink he purchased from the Dunkin' Donuts at 3601 Market St. As you can see, that's not an Eagles logo, friends. It's not even a Steelers, Giants, Ravens, Redskins or Jets logo.

All of those teams are geographically closer to Philadelphia than the New England Patriots, and yet here we are having to take back the laughing we did at Patriots fans.

A call placed to the Dunkin' Donuts in question was answered on Thursday afternoon by an employee who initially suggested calling back in the morning for a manager. Yeah right, buddy.

"Are you aware of this?" I asked the employee. "Did you or did you not serve drinks in New England Patriots cups?"

"It was a mistaken shipment that came from out of our region," the employee confirmed.

"So you did serve customers using these cups," I grilled back.

"We used some of the cups because we were short of options," the employee said. "We had no cups."

That concluded the conversation. What are you supposed to do if you have no cups?

This is a corporate snafu. How do you run out of Patriots cups in New England and Eagles cups in Philadelphia, and not ship the remaining stock of each to the appropriate city? Is it a labeling issue? Someone screwing with both fanbases?

An email to Dunkin' Donuts was not immediately returned on Thursday afternoon. We'll update the story if we get an explanation from them. Philadelphia will be the judge of whether it holds up.