Struggling Eagles need to 'fast' from sex, says former linebacker Gary Cobb

Former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Gary Cobb has a theory about why the Eagles aren't playing their best football right now.

These guys, they're having too much of the sex, Cobb declared on FOX29's "Good Day Philadelphia" on Tuesday. It's depleting their mojo. Listen.

Gary, are you for real? We've heard this kind of thing before, notably from Kate Upton, who said Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander (her husband) abstains from sex both before and after his starts.

The actual evidence is pretty shaky, according to Emmanuele Jannini, professor of endocrinology and medical sexology (!) at the University of Rome – Tor Vergata in Italy. In an interview with CNN, he said sex is simply fun and healthy, and that if there's any slippage in athletic performance, it's likely because of lost sleep.

That said, there is a point to be made about pent up energy and the role of psychology in athletics. The abstention myth dates back to ancient Greece, so it's a question that has been pondered for many epochs.

Was GCobb out of line for this? On a show with Mike Jerrick, that's just not possible, though his later remarks about his own "business" plans after work (you can see them at CrossingBroad) were a little stranger given the setting.

Cobb's long-running Philly sports site doesn't expound on this concern any further, nor do any of his loyal commenters from years past ("paulman" wrote more for GCobb.com than GCobb, straight up).

In any case, it's a short week for the Eagles before they suit up Thursday night for their first divisional matchup against the New York Giants. If they lose to them, they sure as hell aren't getting any.