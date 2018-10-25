More Sports:

Eagles hype video includes Beatles-esque fight song for London game

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
The Philadelphia Eagles will look to save their season from the brink Sunday morning as they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at London's Wembley Stadium.

This is the Eagles' first trip to play in London, while the Jaguars have served more or less as the NFL's guinea pig for English loyalty since 2013.

RELATED: Where to eat, drink and watch the Eagles play Sunday morning in London

Both of these teams have yet to meet their lofty expectations this season, but the Eagles are still the defending Super Bowl champions. This will be the first time a London crowd sees a team in the midst of a title defense, albeit it a wobbly 3-4 one.

In other words, the Eagles are rock stars, and much like the Beatles invading American shores, Philadelphia's arrival in London deserves the star treatment. A hype video posted by the Eagles Twitter account on Thursday provides a Beatles-style rending of the fight song.

The team is treating the London trip as a special occasion. All of the players were given stylish old-school jackets for the trip. 

And at Passyunk Avenue, a Philly-themed restaurant that recently opened in London, former Eagles Brent Celek and Jon Dorenbos displayed the Lombardi Trophy to fans who traveled across the Atlantic to Sunday's game. 

The Beatles, by the way, were low key Eagles fans. 

The Eagles kickoff against the Jaguars at 9:30 a.m. Sunday on FOX and the NFL Network. 

Some taxes, fees additional.