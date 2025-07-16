More Sports:

July 16, 2025

Flyers future draft picks, for 2026-2029

A look at the Flyers' draft picks for the next several years.

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Flyers NHL
Jack Nesbitt on the NHL Draft stage in LA with league commissioner Gary Bettman after the Flyers took the center prospect 12th overall on June 27, 2025.

The Flyers are well into a rebuild now, with their collection of youth beginning to shine through. 

Porter Martone, Jack Nesbitt, and a handful of other prospects joined the fray with last month's NHL Draft, and general manager Danny Brière said prior that the team is nearing a point where it will turn the corner, shifting into adding to the roster instead of subtracting.

They'll still need to keep their future capitla stocked while they're at it, though.

With that in mind, here's a look at the Flyers' cupboard of draft picks over the next several years...

2026 (5)

• 1st: Own.
• 2nd: Own.
• 3rd: Own.
4th: Own. Sent to Anaheim as part of 2025 trade for C Trevor Zegras.
5th: Own. Sent to Colorado as part of 2024 trade of D Sean Walker.
• 6th: Own.
• 7th: Own.

2027 (8)

• 1st: Own.
• 1st: Acquired from Toronto in 2025 trade of C Scott Laughton. A top-10 protected pick.
• 2nd: Own.
• 3rd: Own.
• 3rd: Acquired from Los Angeles in 2025 trade of LW Andrei Kuzmenko.
• 4th: Own.
• 5th: Own.
6th: Own. Sent to Toronto as part of 2025 trade of C Scott Laughton.
• 7th: Own.

2028 (8)

• 1st: Own.
• 2nd: Own.
• 3rd: Own.
• 4th: Own.
• 5th: Own.
• 6th: Own.
• 7th: Own.
• 7th: Acquired from Calgary in 2025 trade of Fs Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee.

2029 (7)

• 1st: Own.
• 2nd: Own.
• 3rd: Own.
• 4th: Own.
• 5th: Own.
• 6th: Own.
• 7th: Own.

*Source for future pick projections: PuckPedia.

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

