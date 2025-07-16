Flyers future draft picks, for 2026-2029

The Flyers are well into a rebuild now, with their collection of youth beginning to shine through.

Porter Martone, Jack Nesbitt, and a handful of other prospects joined the fray with last month's NHL Draft, and general manager Danny Brière said prior that the team is nearing a point where it will turn the corner, shifting into adding to the roster instead of subtracting.

They'll still need to keep their future capitla stocked while they're at it, though.

With that in mind, here's a look at the Flyers' cupboard of draft picks over the next several years...

2026 (5)

• 1st: Own.

• 2nd: Own.

• 3rd: Own.

• 4th: Own. Sent to Anaheim as part of 2025 trade for C Trevor Zegras.

• 5th: Own. Sent to Colorado as part of 2024 trade of D Sean Walker.

• 6th: Own.

• 7th: Own.

2027 (8)

2028 (8)

2029 (7)

• 1st: Own.

• 2nd: Own.

• 3rd: Own.

• 4th: Own.

• 5th: Own.

• 6th: Own.

• 7th: Own.

*Source for future pick projections: PuckPedia.

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports