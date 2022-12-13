Philadelphia accounting clerk to compete on 'Jeopardy!' starting Wednesday

An accounting clerk from Philadelphia will look to be the next "Jeopardy!" contestant from the city to wake waves on the game show this week.

Dan Rosen, who lives in the Philly area with his wife and daughter, will appear on the quiz show on Wednesday at 7 p.m. locally on 6ABC. According to a Youtube video, Rosen went to Jack M. Barrack Hebrew Academy in Bryn Mawr before attending Boston University.

According to the "Jeopardy!" website, Rosen will compete against Mollie Cowger of San Francisco, who works as a puzzle and games assistant editor.

The third contestant will be decided during Tuesday's episode. The current champion, Sean McShane, who works in the non-profit sector, has one victory under his belt and a winning total of $20,600. McShane will compete against Brett Myer, a writer from Los Angeles, Ca., and Ellen McRae, a realtor from Falls Church, Va.

Rosen will be the latest in a string of contestants with Philadelphia ties to compete on "Jeopardy!" this year. Ryan Long, a former ride-share driver from the Mount Airy section of Philadelphia, became a 16-game champion this summer, winning over $300,000 on the show.

Long also competed in the show's Tournament of Champions, although he finished in second place to Maureen O'Neil.

In July, Erica Weiner-Amachi competed on the show. Weiner-Amachi, a fourth-grade teacher at KIPP Philadelphia Public School, took the lead into the Final Jeopardy question with a total of $12,800 before losing $11,000 by answering a question incorrectly about cloned apple trees.

Weiner-Amachi got a second opportunity to compete in "Jeopardy!" during a second chance tournament, although she did not win that either.

Two students from Philly universities competed in the "Jeopardy!" national college championship. Mehek Boparai of the University of Pennsylvania, and Mitch Macek, of Villanova University, competed for a prize of $250,000 in February.

A New Jersey man from Ocean City recently won 21 straight games on the quiz show. Cris Pannullo won $749,286 during his "Jeopardy!" run, the fifth-highest total in history.

"Jeopardy!" just wrapped its 38th season in syndication while averaging over 20 million weekly viewers.