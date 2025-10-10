Philly to open LGBTQ+ visitor center in the Gayborhood ahead of 2026 events

Philadelphia's tourism agencies are planning to have a queer-friendly information center that will highlight LGBTQ+ events, restaurants and businesses to visitors coming to the city during a busy 2026.

The Philly Pride Visitor Center, operated by the Philadelphia Visitor Center and Visit Philadelphia, will open at 12th and Locust streets in the Gayborhood in January. Organizers said it will help travelers who are here for the World Cup, MLB All-Star Game and numerous celebrations for the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

The center will offer itinerary planning, ticketing, travel advice and souvenirs from queer-owned businesses. It will also feature exhibits on some of the city's queer history, including the first LGBTQ+ sit-in at Dewey's restaurant in 1965 and the Annual Reminders demonstrations outside Independence Hall from 1965 to 1969. The historical content was curated with community input in partnership with Mark Segal, founder of Philadelphia Gay News.

“Our city helped launch the fight for representation in media, shaped national policy, and created safe, visible spaces for our community," Segal said in a statement. "Now, with the opening of the Philly Pride Visitor Center, Philadelphia proudly honors that legacy and reaffirms its commitment to those who call this community home."

Visit Philadelphia said it was one of the first supporters for creating the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center in New York City, which was the first queer institution of its kind in the National Park System. Leaders said they're eager to bring this support back home.

"For more than 20 years, Visit Philadelphia has worked to show LGBTQ+ travelers that they belong here," said Angela Val, president and CEO of Visit Philadelphia. "This new center gives visitors and residents a place to connect with Philadelphia’s LGBTQ+ history, discover affirming businesses and see how this city helped shape a national movement. It is both a resource hub and a testament to Philadelphia’s role in advancing LGBTQ+ rights."

Visit Philadelphia and the Visitor Center said that the move is both an investment in its values and reflective of the strong support from queer tourists.