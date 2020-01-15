More News:

January 15, 2020

Mother of Philadelphia police officer found stabbed to death at home

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Police mother stabbing Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Police say the mother of a Philadelphia police officer was found stabbed to death at her home in East Germantown on Jan. 15, 2020.

Philadelphia police have located the missing vehicle of a 65-year-old woman who fatally stabbed at her home early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Police confirmed that the victim was the mother of a Philly police officer, but did not reveal her identity.

The alleged incident occurred around 1:20 a.m. at a home on the 300 block of Mechanic Street in East Germantown. Police responded to the property after receiving reports of a person screaming.

Investigators said the victim was found unresponsive by a family member in the bathroom.

The victim's vehicle, a black Nissan Rogue with Pennsylvania tag number LBT-7539, was missing from the scene, police said.

Later on Wednesday afternoon, police pursued the vehicle in the 4400 block of Market Street in Center City. The Nissan was stopped after it rear-ended a truck. The four passengers inside the car suffered minor injuries and were transported to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. 

Police said an arrest was made and the vehicle was being held. No further information was immediately available and the investigation remains ongoing. 

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

