Celebrate fall at Philadelphia Premium Outlet's new family-friendly festival

Families can celebrate the season while doing some shopping during Philadelphia Premium Outlets' first-ever fall celebration.

The Fallin' Into Fun Family Festival takes place at the shopping center in Pottstown, Montgomery County, on Sunday, Oct. 16, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The autumnal event, sponsored by Philadelphia Premium Outlets' retailer Polo Ralph Lauren, features kid-friendly activities, plus local food, breweries and live music.

Eleven food trucks will be on site for hungry guests to choose from, including Island Noodles, Bruno's Authentic, Caribbean Paradise, Castenada's Mexican, House of Cupcakes and Dre's Homemade Water Ice & Ice Cream. For those over 21, there will be drinks from Cardinal Hollow Winery, Cork Dork and Hare's Hill Brewery.

Kids of all ages can participate in games and activities like face-painting, balloon twister, cornhole, oversized Jenga and Connect 4. The band Bad Hombres, recently crowned "Best Cover Band" by Main Line Today, will perform live. And there will be of opportunities to snap fall family photos in front of backdrops of balloons, hay bales and pumpkins.

Along with the festival, there will be no shortage of opportunities to shop opportunities at the outlet stores, which boasts more than 140 retailers.

Sunday, Oct. 1612 p.m. to 5 p.m. | free to attendPhiladelphia Premium Outlets18 Lightcap Road, Pottstown, PA 19464