Pride Month events this weekend: A parade in Delco, a party in South Jersey and a drag history tour in Philly

Pride Month opened last weekend with the unveiling of a 600-foot Pride flag in Philadelphia, and more LGBTQ+ celebrations are on the way throughout the region, including a parade in Delaware County, a festival in Chester County and a tour of Philly's drag history.

Here is a look at this weekend's Pride events:

MORE: Happy hour specials and sidewalk sales return to East Passyunk on Thursdays this summer

The Delco Pride Parade takes place from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday on State Street in Media, Delaware County. It is organized by the U.D.T.J. Community Center (Understanding/Devotion/Take Action/Justice), which is asking community members "to switch out the flags for signs as we embrace the original purpose of pride" in the name of solidarity and community rights.

Participants in the parade are asked to arrive by 11 a.m.

The Collingswood Pride Committee is hosting a party with vendors, performances, food and dancing in the South Jersey town from 4-7 p.m. Saturday. The festivities take place on Irvin Avenue, between Haddon and Atlantic avenues.

The LGBT Equality Alliance of Chester County is celebrating Pride from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday on Bridge Street in Phoenixville. The festival features live music, art displays and more than 170 different vendors.

Free parking and shuttle service is available at Phoenixville Hospital and Manavon Elementary. Shuttles run from 11:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.

Additionally, there is a 21+ afterparty at the Colonial Theater from 8 p.m. to midnight. There is a $10 cover fee.

Beyond the Bells Tours is hosting a walking tour Saturday. that explores the history of drag, including in the arts community, and the current drag scene in Philadelphia. The tour is 1 1/2 miles long and takes about 90 minutes. It begins at 6 p.m. at the Walnut Street Theatre at 825 Walnut St. and concludes at Frankie Bradley's at 1320 Chancellor's St. Tickets cost $39.

The tour includes:

• Oral history interviews of several drag artists in the Philadelphia area

• LGBTQ pioneers in the drag arts community

• Defining moments in drag history

• Murals highlighting LGBTQ history

Additional tours will be held Friday, June 13; Friday, June 20; and Saturday, June 28.

Sip and stroll Sunday on East Passyunk Avenue in South Philadelphia during an entire day's worth of Pride events.

Strength Haus and Passyunk Pilates is holding exercise classes in the morning to get people moving. The bookshop A Novel Idea has tarot readings from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and queer author book signings from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Spellbound Studio is hosting a queer and trans vendor market from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. And The Bottle Shop is offering wine samples from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Eastern Passyunk Tattoo is offering Pride tattoo flash specials and free temporary tattoos, and people can write personalized love letters at Philly Typewriter.