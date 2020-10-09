Philly's gun violence problem claims another two fatalities

Another two men were killed and six others were injured in a pair of shootings Thursday night. They are the latest victims of a surge of gun violence besetting Philadelphia.



A 56-year-old man was shot 15 times on the 4500 block of North 13th St. just before 8 p.m. in the Logan section of North Philadelphia. The victim was transported to Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, the Inquirer reported.

The man was the sole victim of the shooting. Police continue to investigate the incident but have not made any arrests.

Shots also rang out in Northeast Philly around the same time. A 29-year-old man was among seven people shot on the 4900 block of Frankford Avenue around 7:45 p.m. He was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital at 8:10, according to CBS3.

Two other victims were taken to Jefferson Frankford Hospital and are listed in critical condition, NBC 10 reported. A 25-year-old man was shot in the midsection and a 28-year-old man was shot multiple times.

Three other victims were taken to Temple University Hospital. Another victim walked into Jefferson Frankford Hospital with gunshot wounds to the right leg and left arm.

Police have not made any arrests, the AP reported.

Homicides are up 40% compared to the same point last year, according to Philadelphia police statistics. The city's 371 homicides are the most since 391 people were killed in 2007. Other major cities also have seen increases in homicides this year.

On Wednesday, Mayor Jim Kenney and City Council sued Pennsylvania in hopes of gaining the ability to enact and enforce stricter gun safety laws. The lawsuit aims to strike down the state's Firearm Preemption Laws, which give the state overriding authority on firearms.