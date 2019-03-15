More Sports:

March 15, 2019

Sixers' Joel Embiid slated to join Stephen Curry on YouTube series '5 Minutes from Home'

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
NBA YouTube
030219-JoelEmbiid-USAToday Jeremy Brevard/USA Today

Team Giannis forward Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers (21) speaks during the NBA All-Star Media Day at Bojangles Coliseum.

At the end of January, just before the Sixers faced the Golden State Warriors, Joel Embiid was spotted with Stephen Curry at a swanky San Francisco restaurant owned by Curry's wife.

Wishful thinkers who root for the Warriors and Sixers both speculated that the meeting might be some kind of recruitment effort. In reality, their mutual shoe sponsorship with Under Armor is probably a more reasonable explanation for the night out together.

As it turns out, there may have been another reason Embiid and Curry were hanging out.

A report from Deadline confirms that Embiid will appear on the second season of Curry's YouTube series, "5 Minutes from Home," in which various guests join Curry for a ride after Warriors home games.

The series, executive produced by Unanimous Media and Portal A, is set to premiere Friday on Curry's YouTube channel.

Other guests this season will include "Blindspotting" star Daveed Diggs, Olympic gold medalist swimmer Katie Ledecky, rapper E-40, professional gamer Myth and Curry's shoe designer Riley Morrison.

A trailer for the second season shows Curry asking Embiid to name his all-time starting five. Considering Embiid claims Wilt Chamberlain is the GOAT, we're going to find out soon how consistent the Sixers big man is with his rankings.


Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more NBA YouTube California Stephen Curry Joel Embiid Philadelphia Oakland

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

A position-by-position look at the Eagles' biggest needs
031519HowieRoseman

Meek Mill

Philadelphia City Council creates Meek Mill weekend
Meek Mill Championships

Food & Drink

Neil Patrick Harris, chef husband rank Philly's Vetri Cucina in top 10 U.S. restaurants
Vetri Cucina

Eagles

A list of available free agents who won't count toward the compensatory pick formula
031419EricBerry

Weekend

Things to do St. Patrick's Day weekend in Philadelphia
Stock_Carroll - Guinness beer taps at Fado Irish Pub

Children's Health

CHOP ranked best pediatrics department in the U.S.
Carroll - The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's Buerger Cent

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved