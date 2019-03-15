Sixers' Joel Embiid slated to join Stephen Curry on YouTube series '5 Minutes from Home'

At the end of January, just before the Sixers faced the Golden State Warriors, Joel Embiid was spotted with Stephen Curry at a swanky San Francisco restaurant owned by Curry's wife.

Wishful thinkers who root for the Warriors and Sixers both speculated that the meeting might be some kind of recruitment effort. In reality, their mutual shoe sponsorship with Under Armor is probably a more reasonable explanation for the night out together.

As it turns out, there may have been another reason Embiid and Curry were hanging out.

A report from Deadline confirms that Embiid will appear on the second season of Curry's YouTube series, "5 Minutes from Home," in which various guests join Curry for a ride after Warriors home games.

The series, executive produced by Unanimous Media and Portal A, is set to premiere Friday on Curry's YouTube channel.

Other guests this season will include "Blindspotting" star Daveed Diggs, Olympic gold medalist swimmer Katie Ledecky, rapper E-40, professional gamer Myth and Curry's shoe designer Riley Morrison.

A trailer for the second season shows Curry asking Embiid to name his all-time starting five. Considering Embiid claims Wilt Chamberlain is the GOAT, we're going to find out soon how consistent the Sixers big man is with his rankings.



