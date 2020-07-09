More Sports:

July 09, 2020

In MLS return, Philadelphia Union players wear names of Black victims of police brutality

George Floyd, Breonna Taylor among shooting victims honored in match against NYCFC

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Union MLS
Union Black Lives Matter Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Union defender Mark McKenzie, a leading figure in the MLS Black Players for Change organization, wears a jersey honoring Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old Black boy who was fatally shot by Cleveland police in 2014. The entire team wore jerseys honoring Black shooting victims.

The Philadelphia Union took the field for the first time in four months on Thursday, returning with strong statement in support of Black Lives Matter and victims of police brutality. 

After a pre-game moment of silence before Thursday's 1-0 win over New York City Football Club, Union players gathered in Black Lives Matter warm-ups. When they removed their shirts, they turned around to reveal that the last names on their jerseys were victims of police killings, including George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner, Tamir Rice and Philando Castile. 

Below the players' numbers was a patch that read "One name, too many."

And Alejandro Bedoya, who scored the lone goal in the Union win, wore this modified captain's arm band that included the names of Black people who were killed by police officers. 

The demonstration came a day after after a similar display from other MLS players in the league's first match between Inter Miami and Orlando City SC, when more than 100 members of the Black Players for Change organization demonstration on the field. 

The MLS has returned for a World Cup-style tournament as a resolution to the season that was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

RELATED: Sixers' Mike Scott says NBA's handling of jersey statements 'was just a bad miss'

As Brotherly Game pointed out Thursday, it's unclear whether the Union were permitted by the MLS to wear the modified jerseys. 

In recent years, after a string of mass shootings in the U.S., Bedoya has loudly advocated for gun reform. Following massacres in Texas and Ohio, he picked up a live microphone after a scoring a goal and shouted, "Hey Congress, let's do something now! End gun violence!"

Other Union players, including Mark McKenzie and Ray Gaddis, are vocal members of the Black Players for Change organization. 

The group has urged MLS to increase diversity in coaching, front office and executive jobs, to hire a chief diversity officer and to integrate implicit bias training. 

“Really this protest is about fighting for racial equality and human rights,” organizer Justin Morrow of Toronto FC told the Associated Press. “We’re standing with all of our brothers and sisters across the world — definitely across the North American sports landscape.”

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Union MLS Philadelphia Soccer Social Justice George Floyd Police Brutality Black Lives Matter

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles 2020 training camp preview: Quarterback
Hurts-Sudfeld_051920

Travel

Philly residents advised against traveling to Delaware due to COVID-19 risk
Philadelphia COVID-19 travel advisory

Adult Health

Not getting enough REM sleep may shorten your life
REM sleep mortality rate

Eagles

49ers RB Raheem Mostert requests trade and the Eagles should be interested
Raheem-Mostert_070820_usat

Podcasts

Will Smith says he had racist encounters with police while growing up in Philly
Will Smith racism

Food & Drink

Parks on Tap announces second fixed location for the summer
Parks on Tap

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved