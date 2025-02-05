Snow, freezing rain may disrupt commuters on Thursday morning

A mix of snow, ice and sleet could disrupt commutes in the Philadelphia region on Thursday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 11 p.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday. In Pennsylvania, it is in place for Philadelphia, lower Bucks, Delaware and eastern Montgomery counties. In South Jersey, it's in effect for northwestern Burlington, Camden and Gloucester counties.

The forecast calls for up to 1 inch of snow and sleet. Icy driving conditions are possible Thursday morning.

The "messy mixed bag" of wintry precipitation could begin as early as Wednesday afternoon with a light snow. Overnight, it is expected to transition into a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain.

Snow accumulation could vary depending on how long cold temperatures stay in place, the National Weather Service said. Wednesday's forecast calls for a high of 35 degrees and a low of 29 degrees. Thursday will be slightly warmer, with a higher of 42 degrees and a low of 36 degrees.

The biggest concern, meteorologist say, is freezing rain, which occurs when rain freezes on contact with objects on the ground. Even small amounts of freezing rain can create unsafe driving conditions, and larger amounts can damage trees and power lines.