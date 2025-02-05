Philly zoo, hospital, food bank and animal shelter place Super Bowl wagers with Kansas City counterparts

The Super Bowl isn't just a chance for two cities to cheer their home teams onto victory (though that said, go Birds). It's also an opportunity to make money.

Betting on the championship game is big business, as any casino, sports gambling site or informal work pool can attest. The impulse even extends to nonprofits and cultural institutes. Over the past two weeks, Philadelphia organizations have been throwing down the gauntlet by challenging their Kansas City counterparts to fundraising sprints and other friendly wagers. Here's a running list of the contests. Let's hope the Eagles win this thing; the dignity of an elephant statue is at stake.

You might think wild animals have no NFL allegiances, but you'd be wrong. The Philadelphia Zoo and Kansas City Zoo have once again come to an arrangement: If the Eagles win, the polar bear statue at the Kansas City Zoo will don Birds gear. But if the Chiefs triumph, the Philadelphia Zoo will hang the team's banner from its elephant statue. The winning hometown zoo will also make a donation to a Saving Animals from Extinction program at the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. The total will be $50 for each point scored.

CHOP is squaring off against Children's Mercy Kansas City in the Football Fans for Kids Health fundraising competition. Each hospital has set a goal to hit $15,000 in donations by Super Bowl Sunday. The top fundraiser in this challenge won't earn anything but bragging rights, but the money supports the city's littlest Eagles fans.

Two years after their last showdown, Philabundance and Kansas City's Harvesters community food network are getting a rematch. The nonprofits are raising money to feed families in the Huddle to End Hunger Challenge. Each will accept donations until midnight on Monday, Feb. 10. While there are no losers in a charity race, it's worth noting that Philabundance raised roughly $116,000 during the last huddle, handily besting the Harvesters.

After the Eagles' blowout victory over the Commanders, Philly PAWS clinched its final spot in the Shelter Showdown. The animal rescue will compete against the Great Plains SPCA in the fundraising contest, which has been running through the playoffs. It's not quite a Puppy Bowl, but PAWS did dress some of its dogs in Eagles jerseys for the occasion.

