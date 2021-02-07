Snowstorm forces closure of COVID-19 vaccination mega-site in Burlington County

With a second winter storm in less than a week bearing down upon the Philly region, New Jersey has closed its coronavirus vaccination mega-site at the Moorestown Mall in Burlington County for Sunday.

The state has also closed two other COVID-19 vaccination mega-sites in the central and northern parts of New Jersey on Sunday due to the snowstorm, Gov. Phil Murphy said.

Individual health providers have begun reaching out to patients to reschedule vaccine appointments. Appointments that were scheduled for Sunday in Moorestown will now be moved to Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday.

The state's COVID-19 vaccination mega-sites in Gloucester and Atlantic counties will remain open on Sunday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

New Jersey's COVID-19 vaccine call center will remain operational from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday to register individuals for a vaccine, schedule first dose appointments and answer questions. The call center can be reached at 855-568-0545.

The state was forced to shut down its COVID-19 vaccination mega-sites last Monday and Tuesday due to the nor'easter that hit the region earlier this week. That winter storm dumped as many as 14 inches of snow and sleet on parts of the area.

Philadelphia

A snow emergency has been declared by the city. It took effect at 6 a.m. on Sunday.

The city has deployed Streets Department crews to treat roads until they are deemed safe for travel. Snow emergency routes, primary roads and secondary roads are being serviced before residential streets.

Vehicles that were not moved from emergency routes before the snow emergency took effect on Sunday were moved to other parking spots.

Those who need to travel during the storm are encouraged to proceed with extreme caution.

City operations, such as trash and recycling collection, are expected to continue normally on Monday. However, delays are anticipated due to the snow.

Additionally, no pickups will take place in rear driveways on Monday. Residents must place their materials in front of their home for pickup. The city's sanitation centers will also remain open.

A decision on trash and recycling collections for the rest of the week will be made on Monday, depending upon how storm conditions and city operations have progressed.

Weather Forecast

Roughly 3-6 inches of heavy snow is forecasted to fall across the Philly region on Sunday. The snow could also mix with rain at times too before tapering off ahead of the Super Bowl.

A winter storm warning for the Philly region remains in effect until 7 p.m. Sunday.

Below is the complete National Weather Service forecast across the Philly region for Sunday and Monday.

Sunday: The day begins with a mix of rain and snow before turning solely to snow after 10 a.m. 3-6 inches of snow accumulation is expected. 100% chance of precipitation. High near 34 degrees. Mostly cloudy with a low around 21 degrees on Sunday night.

Monday: Sunny with a high near 29 degrees during the day. Cloudy with a low around 23 degrees at night.