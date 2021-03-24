More Culture:

March 24, 2021

Philadelphia's Magic Gardens reopening in April with timed tickets

Guests can once again enter the world of plates, tiles, bottles and other recycled items assembled by Isaiah Zagar

By Allie Miller
Philadelphia's Magic Gardens are reopening in April 1 following a months-long closure due to the coronavirus pandemic and onset of winter weather.

Philadelphia's Magic Gardens is reopening April 1, allowing visitors to once again stroll through the beloved mosaicked labyrinth. 

The immersive exhibit closed in November due to increased restrictions implemented during the fall surge of coronavirus cases and the onset of colder weather. 

The Magic Gardens, located at 1020 South St., will be open Wednesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Guided tours will be offered Wednesdays and Fridays at 10 a.m. 

COVID-19 restrictions  enacted when the South Philly attraction first reopened amid the pandemic  will be in place. All visitors age 5 and older must wear face masks. Capacity to indoor galleries will be limited to 10 people at a time. Guests must maintain six feet of distance. Hand-sanitizing stations will be available throughout the spaces.

Timed tickets will be required to visit and can be purchased on the Magic Gardens' website. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for students and seniors, and $8 for children ages 6-12. Children age 5 and under are free. 

Events and Marketing Manager Allison Boyle said the Magic Gardens have been greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. It has gone five months without revenue, which is driven mostly by ticket sales. 

"Nearly 94% of the nonprofit’s revenue comes from admissions, making the past year difficult with closures and a reduced capacity," Boyle said in an email. "Now that spring has arrived, PMG looks forward to welcoming the community back!" 

The Magic Gardens opened to the public in 2008 under nonprofit leadership. Its creator, Isaiah Zagar, had been working on the installation since the 1990s. Zagar, who is now 82, created the work out of recycled materials like bottles and ceramic tiles. 

The exhibit is now known as a tourist attraction and Instagram-worthy spot for taking pictures.

Allie Miller
