Philadelphia's Magic Gardens reopening in April with timed tickets

Philadelphia's Magic Gardens is reopening April 1, allowing visitors to once again stroll through the beloved mosaicked labyrinth.



The immersive exhibit closed in November due to increased restrictions implemented during the fall surge of coronavirus cases and the onset of colder weather.

The Magic Gardens, located at 1020 South St., will be open Wednesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Guided tours will be offered Wednesdays and Fridays at 10 a.m.

COVID-19 restrictions — enacted when the South Philly attraction first reopened amid the pandemic — will be in place. All visitors age 5 and older must wear face masks. Capacity to indoor galleries will be limited to 10 people at a time. Guests must maintain six feet of distance. Hand-sanitizing stations will be available throughout the spaces.

Timed tickets will be required to visit and can be purchased on the Magic Gardens' website. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for students and seniors, and $8 for children ages 6-12. Children age 5 and under are free.



Events and Marketing Manager Allison Boyle said the Magic Gardens have been greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. It has gone five months without revenue, which is driven mostly by ticket sales.

"Nearly 94% of the nonprofit’s revenue comes from admissions, making the past year difficult with closures and a reduced capacity," Boyle said in an email. "Now that spring has arrived, PMG looks forward to welcoming the community back!"



The exhibit is now known as a tourist attraction and Instagram-worthy spot for taking pictures.