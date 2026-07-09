Phillies' Bryce Haper confirms he'll be in the All-Star Home Run Derby

Count Bryce Harper in for the Home Run Derby.

The Phillies' star first baseman announced his participation for it Thursday night on his Instagram, ensuring that the Phillies will have a hometown slugger crushing moonshots into the seats for the annual All-Star prelude Monday night at Citizens Bank Park.

Get ready for the greatest show#RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/qWekVhqQ9O — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 9, 2026

Harper will be making his ninth All-Star appearance next week, and for the second time, he will be competing in the Home Run Derby while in his home ballpark.

In 2018, his last year as a Washington National and with the All-Star Game in DC, Harper competed in the Home Run Derby and went on to win it with his father, Ron, throwing to him.

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In the lead-up to this year's long-awaited All-Star festivities in Philly, Harper has been asked whether he would give the Home Run Derby another try since it would be at his current home stadium in Citizens Bank Park and in front of the Philly Faithful.

But he mostly shrugged off the thought, explaining that he would need to find someone to pitch to him since his dad hasn't done it in a long time – via NBC Sports Philadelphia.

It looks like he found someone just in time, though.

Harper has 20 home runs on the season so far, and as a left-handed batter, he's routinely launched a lot of baseballs into the hitter-friendly Bank's right-field seats over the years.

It'll be time to see how many he can crush in one night soon.

Home Run Derby at home?



Why not. pic.twitter.com/OzahgEMero — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 9, 2026

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