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July 09, 2026

Phillies' Bryce Haper confirms he'll be in the All-Star Home Run Derby

Bryce Harper will be the Phillies' hometown rep in the annual All-Star Home Run Derby Monday night at Citizens Bank Park.

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By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Philles MLB All-Star
Bryce-Harper-Phillies-Home-Run-2026.JPG Eric Hartline/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bryce Harper is in for the Home Run Derby on Monday.

Count Bryce Harper in for the Home Run Derby.

The Phillies' star first baseman announced his participation for it Thursday night on his Instagram, ensuring that the Phillies will have a hometown slugger crushing moonshots into the seats for the annual All-Star prelude Monday night at Citizens Bank Park.

Harper will be making his ninth All-Star appearance next week, and for the second time, he will be competing in the Home Run Derby while in his home ballpark.

In 2018, his last year as a Washington National and with the All-Star Game in DC, Harper competed in the Home Run Derby and went on to win it with his father, Ron, throwing to him.

MORE: Baseball does the All-Star Game right — it just forgot Zack Wheeler

In the lead-up to this year's long-awaited All-Star festivities in Philly, Harper has been asked whether he would give the Home Run Derby another try since it would be at his current home stadium in Citizens Bank Park and in front of the Philly Faithful.

But he mostly shrugged off the thought, explaining that he would need to find someone to pitch to him since his dad hasn't done it in a long time – via NBC Sports Philadelphia.

It looks like he found someone just in time, though.

Harper has 20 home runs on the season so far, and as a left-handed batter, he's routinely launched a lot of baseballs into the hitter-friendly Bank's right-field seats over the years.

It'll be time to see how many he can crush in one night soon.

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Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

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