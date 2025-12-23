How will the Phillies' 2026 bullpen pan out?

The Phillies have been tinkering with their bullpen all offseason after having an average relief pitching unit last season, amid their NL East title and 96-win season.

In addition to the splashy moves the team made in signing Brad Keller to a sizable two-year deal and trading away lefty anchor Matt Strahm, the Phillies have also been adding on the margins, trying to build some depth and competition for the final few spots in the pen next season.

They have also given a huge vote of confidence to the only lefties currently on the roster in the bullpen in Tanner Banks, who had a breakout year in 2025, and José Alvarado, who was excellent to start the season before a suspension and injury derailed everything.

If there are no more big signings or bullpen trades left, has the Phillies' bullpen improved heading into 2026?

Here's a current look at what the bullpen might look like on Opening Day — keeping in mind that there could be a bunch more spring training arms brought into the mix to compete for one of the final spots.

Locks (5)

• Jhoan Duran: Duran is the bona fide closer and has one of the two or three most impressive fastballs in the sport. Philly is excited to get an entire season of him making epic entrances at Citizens Bank Park.

• Brad Keller: The Phillies, in effect, swapped Strahm for Keller, lefty for righty, as the likely top setup man in the pecking order.

“Ideally, we would rather have two lefties, two righties," Phillies President Dave Dombrowski said to media members after the Keller signing. "We really like Keller a lot. We think he really fits. We’ve been looking either through trade or through signing to acquire someone."

Keller has had an inconsistent career but when he's good, he's one of the best righty relievers in the sport. He signed a two-year, $22 million deal a few weeks ago.

• Orion Kerkering: If he overcomes the trauma from one of the worst mistakes in Phillies history (against the Dodgers in the NLDS), he should reclaim a spot as a feared late-innings hurler.

• José Alvarado: In his first 20 appearances in 2025, Alvarado had a 2.70 ERA with 25 strikeouts and just four walks. Then he was suspended for performance-enhancing drugs for 80 games. When he came back in the fall, he allowed five runs in six innings before being shut down due to a forearm injury.

•Tanner Banks: After going 6-2 with a 3.07 ERA in 67.1 innings, Banks is a lock to return and get a lot of usage from the left side next season.

Probably on the roster? (2)

• Taijuan Walker: The thinking here is the Phillies probably won't cut him and will just eat his $18 million salary for next season. He was serviceable last season and could be a swing man, sixth starter type or a long man out of the bullpen. He's close to a lock to be on the roster in some capacity if he's not traded.

• Jonathan Bowlan: A surprising acquisition on the other side of the Strahm deal, Bowlan had an okay 3.86 ERA last season in Kansas City. He is out of minor league options, which means the Phillies risk losing him to another team if they choose not to keep him in the majors.

“He definitely is a guy that we’re counting on to be in our bullpen,” Dombrowski said.

Fighting for the last spots (6)

• Zack Pop: An under-the-radar acquisition, Pop has pitched in 163 major league games with varying success, but has carved out a career 4.88 ERA with four different teams.

• Seth Johnson: At one time a notable prospect in the Phillies' farm system, Johnson pitched a bit toward the end of the year in the majors for Philly with a 4.26 ERA. He's 27 and should have a few more cracks at the MLB roster this year.

• Max Lazar: Philadelphia likes Lazar and gave him a lot of runway last season when injuries struck the pen. He has a modest 4.75 ERA over his 55 career MLB innings.

• Kyle Backhus: The only lefty in this section, Backhus was another low-stakes pick up this offseason. He made his MLB debut in Arizona last season and earned two saves in 32 appearances.

• Nolan Hoffman: Hoffman had one ugly inning in the majors last season, but he has a 3.65 career minor league ERA.

• Michael Mercado: A talented mid-level prospect, Mercado has appeared in eight games over the last two seasons with the Phillies.

SIGN UP HERE to receive the PhillyVoice Sports newsletter

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports