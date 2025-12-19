More Sports:

December 19, 2025

Phillies add lefty reliever Kyle Backhus in trade with Diamondbacks

Backhus ranked as a below-average reliever in 2025, but he has three minor-league options for the Phillies to work with.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Kyle-Backhus-DBacks-2025-MLB.jpg Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images

Kyle Backhus adds some additional lefty depth to the Phillies' bullpen, with option years that offer flexibility.

A new lefty comes in as another goes out. 

The Phillies acquired left-hander reliever Kyle Backhus from the Diamondbacks on Friday, sending single-A outfielder Avery Owusu-Asiedu to Arizona in return.

Backhus, 27, made 32 appearances for the Diamondbacks last season, posting a 4.62 ERA and a 1.42 WHIP, with a 7.82 strikeouts per nine innings rate. 

It was his rookie year in the majors, and before he got his first call-up in June, he had a 2.05 ERA, a 1.44 WHIP, and a 12.65 K/9 rate in 26 appearances for Arizona's Triple-A affiliate in Reno.

Backhus has below-average percentile rankings, per Baseball Savant, but has three minor-league option years to work with, per FanGraphs, which is likely where the appeal in him lies for the Phillies; he's flexible.

Backhus' addition adds to some work the Phillies have been doing to re-shape their bullpen a bit in the past week. 

They signed right-hander Brad Keller to a two-year deal on Wednesday, and dealt their formerly versatile lefty Matt Strahm to the Royals earlier Friday for another righty reliever in Jonathan Bowlan, who Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said in a Zoom conference call that the club imagines to be a part of its bullpen to begin 2026.

Where Backhus lands in that picture probably depends on his spring.

SIGN UP HERE to receive the PhillyVoice Sports newsletter

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Follow Nick on Bluesky: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Kyle Backhus

Videos

Featured

Visit NJ - Drive Thru Lights

7 drive-thru light displays in NJ
Macys Light Show Dickens Village at Wanamaker Building

IBEW Local 98 helps bring back the Wanamaker Christmas Light Show for 2025

Just In

Must Read

Courts

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. found not guilty in abuse case

Marty Small Not Guilty

Sponsored

Manayunk is merry, bright & bursting with holiday magic!

Limited - Manayunk Holiday 1

Prevention

Drinking tea instead of coffee may be better for your bones

Tea Bone Health

Food & Drink

Watch Party PHL releases limited-edition beer to celebrate women's sports in Philly

Philly women's sports beer

Community

Street art and hip-hop fuel a fundraiser for people experiencing homelessness in Kensington

Recovery Done Simple Sign

Sixers

As NBA trade season begins, four Sixers officially become eligible to be traded

Edwards Watford 12.11.25

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved