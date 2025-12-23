More Sports:

December 23, 2025

Phillies star Bryce Harper joins Team USA for 2026 World Baseball Classic

Harper, after years of waiting, will finally get to represent the U.S. in the international spring tournament.

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Bryce Harper is finally set to play in the World Baseball Classic.

Bryce Harper is finally set to play for Team USA.

The Phillies' star first baseman confirmed his participation in the 2026 World Baseball Classic this spring on his Instagram Tuesday morning, alongside the club, which spread the news through its own social media channels.

"Put the colors on my chest for the 1st time when I was 15. No other feeling like it. I’m excited to announce I will be representing Team USA this year in the WBC. Merica!" Harper wrote in his Instagram post.

It's been a long time coming. 

Harper had interest in playing for Team USA back in 2023 for that year's World Baseball Classic, but his rehab from elbow surgery in the aftermath of the Phillies' 2022 NL pennant run put those ambitions on the back burner.

He stayed behind and joined the Phillies in Clearwater for spring training. All the while, the at the time incoming new shortstop, Trea Turner, was putting on a show for the U.S. in the tournament. 

Now Harper's hoping it'll finally be his turn. 

Harper is expected to join Phillies teammate Kyle Schwarber on the U.S. roster, who had already been announced as its designated hitter. 

The World Baseball Classic will begin March 4, and Team USA's first game is set for March 6 against Brazil at Houston's Daikin Park.

The international tournament, which comes around every few years, runs in parallel with MLB's spring training.

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

