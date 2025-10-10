Why the Phillies fell apart, again, in NLDS

No, it wasn't a nightmare. That really just happened.

The 96-win Phillies, fresh off their best regular-season campaign of their current era, once again collapsed in epic and dramatic fashion.

Their NLDS loss to the Dodgers — coming after a five-day bye week thanks to them earning the NL's 2-seed — wasn't just an early exit for a team favored to make the World Series. It was as agonizing a series loss as any team in any sport can ever have.

The Phillies were in every single game, and each of their three losses can be traced back to one mistake, or managerial decision. The Phillies probably should have won this series.

There will be plenty of time to look forward and decide what this team should do next — we have three weeks of stories planned here at PhillyVoice on that topic. But let's take one more painful look back at what exactly went wrong, and how hindsight can solve all of the Phillies postseason issues, as it always does.

1. The bullpen in Game 1

Thomson's first controversial decision came in Game 1, as the Phillies were clinging to a one-run lead they gave to ace Cris Sánchez. The Phillies' manager called on David Robertson to get the last out in the sixth inning, and he did. For some reason, the 40-year-old who was mediocre during the regular season returned for the seventh and put two runners on base.

A few hitters later Teoscar Hernández hit a three-run homer (off Matt Strahm) and the Dodgers stole Game 1. Thomson's silent admission of this being a wrong decision came later in the series — as he did not make that mistake again. He went with the best pitcher available in Games 2-4, at basically every inflection point, even calling on closer Jhoan Duran in the seventh inning of Game 4.

Had Thomson sent Ranger Suárez, who was said to be available in Game 1, or Duran, or Kerkering — anyone with more recent success than Robertson, the series could have looked completely different.

2. Harrison Bader's groin

This was nobody's fault, it was simple bad luck. But the Phillies' trade deadline acquisition was arguably their best hitter over the last few months of the season and when he missed most of the series due to a groin strain, the trickle-down effect was huge.

First, he forced Brandon Marsh into action. The platooner went 1-for-12 in the series and was essentially a non-factor on offense. Despite that fact Thomson hit him in the 5-spot all series long. The Bader injury also made Nick Castellanos an everyday player again, and while he did deliver in a big way — a two-run double in Game 2 and the Phillies' only RBI in Game 4 — his defense was clearly the same problem it was all season out in right field.

3. The bunt in Game 2

Citizens Bank Park was rocking late in Game 2, as an epic comeback was in the making. Down 4-0, three Phillies runs had crossed the plate and the Phils had a runner on second with nobody out in the ninth.

Thomson instructed Bryson Stott to bunt — and he did, into a perfectly executed "wheel play" from the Dodgers defense, gunning Castellanos down at third and essentially robbing the Phillies of a golden opportunity. We'll be questioning this one for years. Had they not bunted, the single that followed off Bader's bat would have plated the Phils' fourth run and, once again, this series would have been totally different.

4. Walking Shohei Ohtani

When Duran entered Game 4 there were two men on and one man out. The Phillies were up 1-0. After a groundout, the intimidating Ohtani came up and Thomson told the umpires he was intentionally walking the Japanese superstar. This despite the fact that the two-time reigning NL MVP was struggling mightily — he was 1-for-18 with nine strikeouts in the series.

Like the bunt decision, this went south quickly as Duran walked Mookie Betts with the bases loaded to tie the game. The Phillies had enough faith in Duran to bring him in in the seventh inning against the top of the Dodgers lineup but not enough faith in him to get one of those hitters out with a one run lead?

5. Pulling Luzardo

After the Dodgers evened things out late in Game 4, the Phillies were ready, with Jesús Luzardo ready to pitch multiple innings as the pitcher's duel went to extra innings. Luzardo mowed down the first four hitters he faced and then went single-line out-single to put two runners on with two outs. For some reason — once again Thomson intervened.

Orion Kerkering entered and everyone knows what happened next. He walked Enrique Hernández and then on a weak grounder one batter later, he threw the game away, overthrowing J.T. Realmuto at home when a throw to first would have ended the inning and sent the Phillies to the plate in the 12th inning.

Just like all of the other instances we've outlined here, there is no telling whether Luzardo would have been able to get that third out. Or whether pitching to Ohtani would have been the right move. Or whether the Phillies would have plated a tying run if they didn't give a free out to the Dodgers with a bad bunt attempt. But these decisions were wrong ones. And led to the Phillies being ousted once again way before they were expected to be.

Red October used to be the most exciting time of year, with temperate weather, great vibes and optimism, with all four major sports overlapping ever so slightly in a sports-crazy city. But they've become pure hell for the city in recent years.

This one will be hard to forget.