More Sports:

September 24, 2025

Phillies clinch berth into NLDS

For the second straight year, the Phillies have assured the second best record in the National League.

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Phillies-NLDS-home-field_092425 Bill Streicher/Imagn Images

The Phillies only hosted two playoff home games last fall.

By virtue of their dominant 11-1 win over the Marlins Wednesday, the Phillies have officially clinched a spot in the NLDS the first weekend of October. This about a week after they clinched an NL East title in Los Angeles.

They'll get some much deserved time off as they await their opponent in the five-game series. They will host the winner of the National League's 3-vs-6 Wild Card round. The 3-seed is very likely to be the Dodgers. The 6-seed will be the Mets, Reds or Diamondbacks — all tightly contesting the final spot in the bracket. 

In 2024 they were also the 2-seed, and fell to the Mets in four games to open their playoff run. The Phils are obviously hoping to go much deeper into October this fall.

While we don't know their opponent yet, nor the timing of first pitch, we do know the overall schedule.


DateLocation
Game 1Sat, October 4Citizens Bank Park
Game 2Mon, October 6Citizens Bank Park
Game 3Weds, October 8Away
Game 4*Thurs, October 9Away
Game 5*Fri, October 10Citizens Bank Park 

*If necessary, best three out of five

Home-field advantage is a big deal for the Phillies. If you reference the table above, it's possible that a Game 5 in Philadelphia could involve both teams flying from Los Angeles late the night before, after Game 4. You'd much rather be the home team in that scenario.

As a whole, the Phillies have been among the best teams at home in baseball, with their 52-25 record as the top mark by total wins and win percentage in the majors. They hit better at home, and pitch better there too.

The fans for Red October are among the loudest and rowdiest in the world.

And now, thanks to their latest clinch, we know exactly when and where Red October will begin.

SIGN UP HERE to receive the PhillyVoice Sports newsletter

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia NL East NLDS

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ Fall Wows

20 Fall Wows in New Jersey
Limited - SportLuxe Enclave

SportLuxe Enclave brings fashion, fitness, and Philly culture to the runway

Just In

Must Read

Government

Philly to get 14 new state historical markers, including for Bellevue hotel, Kensington riots

Philadelphia Historical Markers

Sponsored

SportLuxe Enclave brings fashion, fitness, and Philly culture to the runway

Limited - SportLuxe Enclave

Prevention

Pennsylvanians should consult these medical organizations for vaccine advice — not the CDC, Gov. Shapiro says

Shapiro Vaccine Recommendations

Food & Drink

Restaurant Week may be canceled, but this chef is offering prix fixe dinners

Townsend Wentz restaurant week

Halloween

Boo at the Zoo returns for three weekends of Halloween fun

Philadelphia Zoo - Boo at hte Zoo 2025

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: Joel Embiid is in town, the latest on Quentin Grimes and more

Embiid 9.13.25

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved