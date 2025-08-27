The Phillies don't HAVE to win at Citi Field to win a World Series, but it would help if they could

The Phillies seemed like they'd cruise to an NL East title.

And then they went to Citi Field.

The Phillies have lost 23 of their last 29 games in Queens, dating back to 2022. They blew leads in each of their losses this week, and in seven of their last nine losses there.

Most notably, the Phillies lost Games 3 and 4 of the NLDS last October in New York after splitting the two games in Philly.

A seven-game lead evaporates quickly against the Mets. And while the Phillies will still leave NYC with a sizable lead in the division regardless of what happens in the series finale Wednesday night, there is clearly a major problem here.

Even Jhoan Duran, their superstar closer who throws 100 mph as naturally and seamlessly as you might tie your shoes, is not immune. He did not retire a batter when he entered a tie game Tuesday, surrendering four hits in a row.

So what the hell is the problem? Tuesday night after the latest frustrating loss, Harrison Bader spoke with Philly media members. He was on the Mets last year. Is it the field? The city?

“Every playing surface just has a different feel to it. Different batter’s box, different batter’s eye. Sometimes it’s just as simple as that, and you try to put your best swing forward," the outfielder said. "Whatever the numbers say you just going out there and competing and trying to win a baseball game. I can’t really speak to the history of the rivalry or the history of how the Phillies have played here. I’ve always learned growing up from my dad was to just kind of be emotionless because the ball doesn’t really have emotions. Try to just breathe through it.”

Whether the Phillies can handle the Mets in NY — who they play four times in early September in Philly to wrap up the season slate — might be immaterial if the Phillies can hang on and win the NL East. If the postseason started today (it doesn't), the Phillies would be the No. 2 seed in the National League and earn a bye into the NLDS, which is where they played the Mets last year. They would again have home-field advantage. They would face the winner of the Mets' Wild card series, currently in position to be against the Dodgers in L.A.

Getting the Mets away from Citi Field might be the key here. Here's a look at their pretty extreme home and away numbers this season:

Home Away Wins 43 24 Losses 24 37 Slash line .256/.334/.427 .240/.319/.420 ERA 3.64 4.08





The Mets are tied for baseball's sixth best record at home this season at 43-24. Away, they are 24-37, the 28th best (also known as third worst).

For some contrast, Philadelphia has an identical 43-24 record at home, at Citizens Bank Park. But on the road, they are 33-33 which is the sixth best road record.

The Phillies can't realistically catch the Brewers for the No. 1 seed in the NL, a spot that would help them completely avoid the Mets until a potential National League Championship. It's also pretty unlikely the Mets can catch the Padres or Cubs to get a seed higher than sixth in the NL playoff bracket.

The Phils and Mets are on a collision course to play in the NLDS again (unless the Dodgers can help). The Phillies just have to take advantage of home-field advantage this time.

Or figure out how to win at Citi Field. That would help too.

