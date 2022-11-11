More Sports:

November 11, 2022

Phillies' Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto named NL Silver Slugger Award winners

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Kyle-Schwarber-JT-Realmuto-Phillies-Silver-Slugger Jasen Vinlove/USA Today Sports

Phillies sluggers Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto.

The Phillies didn't the World Series title, but some of the key cogs of that Red October are getting recognized for their big accomplishments in 2022. Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto and outfielder Kyle Schwarber have both been named National League Silver Slugger Award winners.

The Silver Slugger Award recognizes the best offensive player at every position in both the NL and AL league with coaches and managers from each respective league voting on it. Realmuto previously won the award in 2019, his first season in Philadelphia. It was the third time a Phils catcher won the award with these two seasons from J.T. along with Darren Daulton in 1992. 

The most recent Phillies player to win the award was just last year with Bryce Harper bringing it home during his MVP campaign. Schwarber is the fourth Phillies outfielder to win a Silver Slugger Award, joining Harper, Bobby Abreu in 2004 and Lenny Dykstra during the team's legendary 1993 season. 

This is the first time the Phillies have had two Silver Slugger winners in the same season since Jimmy Rollins and Chase Utley in 2007. 

Mike Schmidt is the team's all-time leader in Silver Slugger awards, winning six times. He won his first during the Phillies' 1980 World Series season, the first year the award was introduced. 

With Harper perhaps missing less time due to injury than he did in 2022, plus the possible addition of a shortstop like Trea Turner, maybe the Phillies can double their amount of Silver Slugger winners in 2023. 

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Kyle Schwarber J.T. Realmuto

Videos

Featured

Limited - Live Casino Philly Wine Fest

The ultimate wine tasting experience is coming to Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia
Purchased - retired people entrepreneur working together

For retirees, some welcome social security and other benefits increases to help ease impacts of inflation

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Drunk driver exceeded 120 mph in Mount Laurel crash that killed restaurant owner, police say
Cucina Carini Mount Laurel Crash

Sponsored

For retirees, some welcome social security and other benefits increases to help ease impacts of inflation
Purchased - retired people entrepreneur working together

Mental Health

Mindfulness may be just as effective at treating anxiety as drugs, new research suggests
Mindfulness anxiety treatment

Sixers

Instant observations: Putrid Sixers offense sinks them vs. Hawks
Sixers-Joel-Embiid-Hawks-November-2022

Music

Meek Mill to release fifth installment of 'Flamerz,' reviving mixtape series for first time in 12 years
Meek Mill Flamerz Mixtape Series

Arts & Culture

Purchase vinyl, show off, swap, trade, sell and build solar-powered instruments at the Velocities analog music event
Velocities modular event

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved