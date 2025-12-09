More Sports:

December 09, 2025

Phillies extend manager Rob Thomson through 2027

The Phillies checked off Rob Thomson's contract status as they proceed through a winter that is expected to alter the makeup of the roster a bit.

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Rob-Thosmon-Phillies-NLDS-Intro-2025.jpg Bill Streicher/Imagn Images

Phillies manager Rob Thomson had his contract extended Monday.

Rob Thomson's contract has been extended through 2027, the Phillies announced late Monday morning.

Thomson, as the club's manager, will carry job security for another two years, while the Phillies can check off another immediate box on their offseason to-do list as they proceed through a winter that is expected to alter the makeup of the roster a bit. 

Various Phillies beats, like MLB.com's Todd Zolecki, were first to break word of Thomson's extension out of the Winter Meetings down in Orlando.

Thomson has guided the Phillies to the postseason in each of the last four years, ever since he took over as manager for Joe Girardi in 2022. Each proceeding October has seen the Phils take a step down the playoff ladder, though, falling victim to the same persisting problems at the plate and out of the bullpen.

However, Thomson is a highly popular figure within the clubhouse, and the organization's thinking is that the team's shortcomings are rooted elsewhere. 

The addition of a bench coach, which appears to be nearing in on Don Mattingly as the man for the job, could alter the strategy from within the dugout. 

Lineup-wise, the Phillies addressed their first major domino with the re-signing of Kyle Schwarber, but now need to move on to catcher J.T. Realmuto and left-hander Ranger Suárez or see if potential replacements or upgrades lie elsewhere in the open market.

