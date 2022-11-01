More Sports:

November 01, 2022

Phillies weather update: Clear skies forecast for World Series Game 3

Tuesday should be less wet than Monday down at CItizens Bank Park.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies-Weather-Update-World-Series-Game-3-2022 Eric Hartline/USA Today Sports

Citizens Bank Park, home of the Philadelphia Phillies.

A potential Halloween to remember in Philadelphia was postponed on Monday, as Major League Baseball shifted Game 3 of the World Series to Tuesday because of rain down at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies and Astros will now play Game 3 on Tuesday night, with Games 4 and 5 in South Philly being played on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

Weather was a clear issue on Monday, just as it was during the Phillies' pennant-clinching win over the Padres last Sunday. What will the forecast be for Phils fans heading to the ballpark on Tuesday night?

Things look much improved. It'll be a cloudy morning and afternoon in the Philadelphia area. By late afternoon/early evening, some sun will peek through before a clear night beginning at 7:00 p.m. By the 8:03 p.m. first pitch, it'll be 62 degrees with 7 mph winds and just a 5 percent chance of precipitation. 

You could do a lot worse for October November baseball. 

Forecasts from weather.com

