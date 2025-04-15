MLB power rankings roundup: How real are the Phillies' current issues?

The Phillies came out swinging, then spent the past week whiffing.

An immediate series win over the NL juggernaut Dodgers at home was just as quickly countered by a series loss to the rival Braves in Atlanta, and then to the Cardinals in St. Louis, a series in which the Phils were shut out twice.

A lot of the problems carried over into Monday night's 10-4 loss to the Giants at home, and while they're clear, their true level of concern isn't, or at least not yet.

Alec Bohm and Brandon Marsh have been struggling mightily, along with a few other bats to a lesser degree, and the bullpen has been all over the place through the year so far.

But are these just early-season growing pains or real issues that might linger?

Here's where the stock in the Phils is with the latest wave of power rankings...

Far down on the Phillies' list of current problems is how to fully structure their batting order.

It's been a bit of a fluid process though.

Kyle Schwarber has been shifting up and down the top half of the order, and holding up well, with the hope for now being that he can stand as the major threat behind Bryce Harper.

Wrote Will Leitch:

For all the excellent hitters the Phillies have, they still can’t figure out who to bat behind Bryce Harper. Phillies batters who come directly after Harper are 8-for-59 this season, with just one extra-base hit -- Alec Bohm, way back on Opening Day. Kyle Schwarber has the honors now. “Just trying to protect Harper as best we can,” manager Rob Thomson said. “They’ve got to pitch to him .” [MLB.com]

Bleacher Report: 5th

Schwarber has also been holding up as one of the Phillies' sharper hitters.

It's keeping them afloat, but the rest of the lineup is going to have to start picking up around him soon.

Wrote Zachary D. Rymer:

The Phillies are 3-5 since getting off to a 6-1 start, and it suffices to say Kyle Schwarber could use some help on the offensive side. Whereas he has six homers, nobody else has more than two. Still, help should come eventually and it's not surprising that pitching (3.52 ERA) is sustaining the Phillies in the meantime. [B/R]

The Athletic: 4th

The Athletic's baseball panel slid the Phillies down from second to fourth, and for this week, it writers tried highlight a valid problem for all 30 clubs as they ran down the list.

The Phillies' big concern, per Tim Britton, is that Alec Bohm might not ever match his All-Star first half to 2024 again.

Wrote Britton:

In early 2024, Bohm’s breakout as another potent right-handed bat in the middle of the order distinguished the Phillies from their recent contenders. He made the All-Star team, a remarkable about-face from his infamous “I hate this f—ing place” moment in 2022. Things have turned again in a negative direction. Bohm sputtered in the second half, was benched for a game in the Division Series loss to the Mets and the subject of constant trade fodder all winter. Now he’s off to a woeful start, and the Phillies are searching for ways to play Edmundo Sosa more. Hm m. [The Athletic]

Bohm finally drove a badly needed double into left-center during Monday night's Phillies loss, but it was only his second extra-base hit on the year so far.

CBS Sports: 5th

Wrote Matt Snyder:

This early in the season, it's always a feeling-out process. I just can't be sure which teams will deal with the immense pressure of No. 1. The Phillies were crowned No. 1 last week and then went 2-4. I'll make a mental note that they just aren't ready to deal with it. Not all team s are. [CBS Sports]

The CBS rankings are a heavy cross to bear, I suppose.

FOX Sports: 5th

The Phillies' starting rotation has been going strong, but not quite in the way most would've expected.

Jesús Luzardo, Cristopher Sánchez, and Taijuan Walker (well, up until Monday night) have been leading the charge, while Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler have endured some early roadblocks.

But hey, starting pitching depth is good to have in a spot like this. It buys a club time to work things out.

Wrote Rowan Kavner:

Brandon Marsh, Alec Bohm and J.T. Realmuto have combined for four extra-base hits all year. That has played a considerable role in the Phillies ranking in the bottom half of MLB in slugging. Perhaps even more surprising, Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola are a combined 1-4 with a 4.65 ERA; Taijuan Walker, meanwhile, hasn't allowed a run through his first two starts . [FOX Sports]

