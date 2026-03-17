Phillies prospect ETAs: When will Aidan Miller, Dante Nori, Gage Wood break through?

Spring training is winding down, and extended looks at two of the Phillies' top three prospects — Justin Crawford and Andrew Painter — have been pretty promising.

It's been a while – since the debuts of Alec Bohm and Bryson Stott – since a homegrown Phillies prospect has made a major impact. There have been more misses than hits (see Mickey Moniak and Adam Haseley).

But the farm seems like it has some high upside players in it and some pretty big names to keep an eye on. When will Crawford and Painter be joined by some more youth and daycare energy? Here's a look at the top 10 prospects right now, via MLB.com, and when they can reasonably be expected to make the jump to the major leagues:

1 | Aidan Miller | SS | 21 | ETA: Early 2027

Miller, who leapfrogged Andrew Painter to become the Phillies' top ranked prospect this offseason, was invited to spring training but he didn't play. A back injury has had him sidelined and he's since been sent to get ready for the season with the Iron Pigs. He won't be making his debut there on Opening Day but he is expected to be fine and will hit the field at some point in April.

The plan with Miller is likely to have him get regular at bats and develop further in Triple-A this season until Alec Bohm's contract expires, opening a spot for Miller in the infield. If things go well with Justin Crawford in center, it will be a similar formula for former first-round pick Miller — who slashed .264/.392/.433 split between Lehigh Valley and Reading.

2 | Andrew Painter | RHP | 22 | ETA: 2026

The Phillies will have new No. 2 and No. 3 prospects soon — as Painter and Crawford are each near shoe-ins to be on the 26-man roster when camp breaks. Painter has been impressive in spring training and he'll be the team's fifth starter. And if he's able to pitch 30-plus games and stay healthy (he had Tommy John surgery and missed all of 2023) he has the talent to become a mainstay in the rotation for a decade to come.

3 | Justin Crawford | OF | 22 | ETA: 2026

Crawford will be the centerfielder in Citizens Bank Park on opening day, and Phillies brass is hopeful that his defensive skills and ability to hit for average will make up for a serious lack of power. He had a very strong spring debut but has since cooled off a bit. He'll bat at the back of the order as he gets comfortable facing MLB pitching.

4 | Gage Wood | RHP | 22 | ETA: Late 2027

The Phillies grabbed Wood — an electric college pitcher — in the first round last year and immediately there were musings about him making the team in the fall. Obviously, that was a little ambitious, and with the roster fully set for 2026 it might take some serious injuries in the starting rotation to get Wood involved this season.

Next year, however, Wood could have a shot at making the team in the spring. If he's moved to the bullpen he could be on the roster on opening day, but if he stays a starting pitcher he might be late 2027 addition if the team needs an infusion of talent down the stretch. If Zack Wheeler retires in two seasons, Wood figures to be his in-house replacement.

5 | Francisco Renteria | OF | 17 | ETA: 2030

He's raw, and still very much a teenager. Renteria was the Phillies' best pickup on the international market in some time and the hype train is already leaving the station. Here's what MLB.com has to say about the big outfielder:

Because of his potential to have five very loud tools, one evaluator compared Renteria to No. 1 prospect Konnor Griffin. Renteria is big, strong and athletic, and has already shown a knowledge of how to put his tools to use that belies his years. The 6-foot-3 right-handed hitter checks off all the boxes offensively with his feel for the barrel, elite hand-eye coordination, a propensity for hard contact, strike zone know-how and immense raw power. [MLB.com]

6 | Aroon Escobar | 2B | 21 | ETA: 2028

If the Phillies are comfortable with a player like Escobar playing in a big league utility role right away, it's possible Escobar — who is great defensively — makes an impact in 2027. But if not, he's going to be waiting for an infield job to open up, and Miller is the top man in the system to take that job. Perhaps given that, he's a player to watch as a trade chip to be the centerpiece of a deal this summer.

7 | Dante Nori | OF | 21 | ETA: 2027

Nori has broken through in a huge way on one of baseball's biggest stages, as he started every game for Team Italy and hit .400, including two home runs in one game. Nori led his team in hits and in RBI and also had a pair of stolen bases and walks. It's not an exaggeration to claim that the Phillies are desperate for a complete outfielder. Their 2024 first-round pick might be that full package. He'll play in Triple-A this season and could have a roster spot waiting for him next spring.

8 | Gabriel Rincones Jr. | OF | 24 | ETA: 2026

At 24, he's aging out of prospect status is and quickly approaching the moniker of journeyman. He's got power and talent as an outfielder and at this point looks like the kind of player who might earn a Weston Wilson, Cal Stevenson sort of role — called up when there's an opening and given a chance to grow, or play as a bench outfielder.

9 | Cade Obermueller | LHP | 22 | ETA: 2028

Obermueller was last year's second-round pick in a draft that saw the Phillies go really heavy on college pitching. He's an athletic pitcher who was solid at Iowa — and he has the profile of a middle of the rotation starter. If he puts together a year or two of solid performances in the minors he could be on the radar to fight for a roster spot in two seasons.

10 | Moisés Chace | RHP | 22 | ETA: Late 2027

Acquired from the Orioles, Chace is extremely talented but also dealing with a major injury. He was impressive in six starts in Double-A last year, with a 3.24 ERA before elbow issues and Tommy John surgery ended his season. He's expected to return to the mound in some capacity this season and perhaps be a factor next fall after he pitches post-surgery for one year.

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