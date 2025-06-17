Phillies prospect watch: Carson DeMartini bursts onto scene, Justin Crawford hits more singles

Over the past few weeks the Phillies have embraced a small influx of talent from the minors and it's seemingly helped fuel them to six wins in their last seven games after a brutal stretch of mostly losses in the two weeks prior.

Otto Kemp has been a spark offensively with Bryce Harper sidelined, and Mick Abel has carved out a role as a light's out member of the rotation. Will more youngsters punch their big league tickets this season? Or will the team cash in on its prospect investments to trade for major league help in the bullpen and the outfield?

Regardless of which outcome is on the horizon for top farmhands in the organizational system, playing well is the catalyst for Phillies improvements and upgrades this summer and fall.

Here's our regular check-in on how the Phillies' top-15 ranked prospects (according to MLB.com's list) have fared so far this season:

Who's hot?

Andrew Painter, SP (No. 1 prospect)

After a pair of lackluster starts, the Phillies most talented prospect bounced back, tossing five scoreless one-run innings on Sunday. The big league team is getting fantastic pitching from starters across the board, so it's natural to wonder when and how the Phillies will be able to get Painter to the majors barring injury in the predicted July window.

Justin Crawford, OF (No. 3)

It seems like every time someone gets called up to the majors who isn't Crawford (like Otto Kemp), the Phillies' former No. 1 pick takes it personally and starts playing even better. The 21-year-old outfielder has hit safely in 9 of his last 10 games, including eight in a row — a .421 clip over that span. He also has seven stolen bases over the last week and a half. There's only one problem: 16 of his last 17 hits have been singles.

Dante Nori, OF (No. 6)

Back on Saturday, last year's first-round pick had a monster game, collecting two doubles, four RBI and a pair of walks. It's that kind of production that could get him promoted from Single-A before the end of the year. Nori has hit .316 over his last 10 games for the Threshers.

Mick Abel, SP (No. 8)

Abel tossed five scoreless innings against the Marlins on Monday night. He is well on his way toward carving out a spot in the Phillies starting five.

Gabriel Rincones, OF (No. 10)

The 24-year-old former third-round pick has a modest four-game hit streak right now, and has been on base more than one time in three of those last four games. His walk rate has been impressive as his hitting has been less than consistent so far in Triple-A.

Jean Cabrera, SP (No. 11)

Cabrera has been one of the best pitchers in Double-A Reading this season, and he's put together back-to-back solid starts over the last week. The 23 year old allowed exactly two runs apiece in each of his last two outings, tossing five and six innings in them respectively with 12 total strikeouts.

Aroon Escobar, IF (No. 13)

Clearwater played in two doubleheaders last weekend, and Escobar played in all of those games, collecting quite a few at bats. In one of the twinbill games Friday he had three hits. On Saturday he had two doubles and four RBI. He's slashing .315/.410/.500 right now and is still just 20 years old.

Carson DeMartini, 3B (No. 15)

You probably haven't heard of DeMartini, last year's fourth round pick — yet. The 22-year-old from Virginia Tech has hit .355 over his last 10 games and was called up from Jersey Shore to Reading last Tuesday. Since the call up he's hit .320 against Double-A pitching. If the Phillies move on from Alec Bohm in the next season or so, DeMartini could be the one pushing for his job.

Who's not?

Aidan Miller, SS (No. 2)

Philly's top positional prospect has hit just .211 over his last 10 games and is hitting .235 overall this season in Double-A Reading. His offensive numbers have been worse in each of his three professional seasons so far, but he's still 21 and is positionally blocked at the big league level, so he'll have plenty of time this summer (and potentially next year as well) to find his groove.

Eduardo Tait, C (No. 4)

The youngest player on this list at 18, Tait has been inconsistent over the last two weeks, and has hit just .222 over his last 10 games — lowering his season average 16 points down in Clearwater.

Seth Johnson, RP (No. 12)

Johnson allowed a run in two innings for the Phillies in Toronto two weeks ago but was quickly sent down as the team shuffled its bullpen again. Johnson has left some to be desired pitching in relief for the Iron Pigs as well, with a 4.62 ERA this season. He's allowed runs in two of his three appearances since being demoted.

Bryan Rincon, SS (No. 14)

A late-round pick in 2023, Rincon hasn't yet found his hitter's touch in Single-A. He is hitting .114 for Jersey Shore right now.

Who's hurt?

Moisés Chace, SP (No. 5)

After a decent start to 2025, Chace's season is over as he's getting Tommy John surgery.

Griffin Burkholder, OF (No. 7)

Burkholder was last year's second-round pick and after a rough start to the year offensively he's been added to the injured list again.

Devin Saltiban, 2B (No. 9)

At just 20 and playing in Jersey Shore, a slow start turned into eight hits over the first four games in May. But the 2023 third-rounder is still on the injured list.

