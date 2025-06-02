Phillies prospect watch: Two top arms get called up, Justin Crawford continues to mash the ball

The Phillies have hit the skids, losers of four in a row after an eight-game winning streak. The summer is fast arriving, and before the team knows it, it'll be trade season.

In order to solidify their standing as one of the true contenders in the National League, the Phils are going to need some help in the bullpen, and potentially in the outfield. Whether that comes via the trade market or from within will develop over the next eight weeks or so — but regardless, a rich pool of prospects is necessary for either outcome.

The team has already reached into its reserves, calling up Mick Abel to the rotation and Seth Johnson to the bullpen. Will they be joined by any more youngsters over the next few months? Will the Phillies be able to make a splash with a blockbuster deal in July?

Here's our regular check in on how the Phillies' top-15 ranked prospects (according to MLB.com's list) have fared so far this season:

Who's hot?

Andrew Painter, SP (No. 1 prospect)

Despite his impressive play so far in Triple-A, Painter remains on a "sometime after the All-Star break" schedule, giving the Phillies big league rotation a little time to breathe. In his most recent outing, the 22-year-old went five innings, allowing two runs and earning a win. He has a 2.65 ERA over his four starts for Lehigh Valley, and will get a fifth Wednesday night. He is expected to throw 85 pitches or six innings (whichever comes first).

Aidan Miller, SS (No. 2)

Before going 0-for-4 Sunday, the Phils' top positional prospect put together a scorching hot four-game stretch. Over that span, he had seven hits, two doubles and a homer — plus a pair of walks. Reaching base nine times in less than a week is certainly a good recipe for promotion. Miller's next jump will be from Reading to Allentown.

Justin Crawford, OF (No. 3)

Sunday vs. Norwich, the former first-round pick went 3-for-5 with four RBI and a stolen base. The night prior, he went 3-for-4 with one run knocked in and two bags nabbed. Crawford's offensive bonafides continue to grow in Triple-A, though it is doubtful the 21-year-old will make it to the majors this season — he could give himself an inside track for 2026 with Max Kepler currently playing on a one-year deal.

Eduardo Tait, C (No. 4)

The youngest player on this list at 18, Tait has been on base eight games in a row through Sunday in Clearwater and continues to boast a solid stat line this season, hitting .274 with 20 extra base hits over 43 games.

Mick Abel, SP (No. 8)

Abel will become a member of the Phillies' rotation this week. Whether he'll stay up once Aaron Nola returns is anyone's guess, but he pitched lights out twice in the minors after his dazzling, historic debut a few weeks ago. There's a chance he gets off this list and stays in the majors for good.

Dante Nori, OF (No. 6)

Last year's top pick has found his groove in Clearwater — he's hit safely in eight of his last 10 games. At 20, Nori is experiencing his first taste of pro baseball and is adjusting to his full-time career decently well.

Seth Johnson, RP (No. 12)

Johnson has an opportunity to carve out a role in the Phillies' thin MLB bullpen. He was called up this weekend to replace José Ruiz. Johnson' 4.91 ERA in the minors leaves a lot to be desired but a call to the show is always a good sign for a prospect.

Aroon Escobar, IF (No. 13)

The 20-year-old has a 10-game hitting streak going strong in Clearwater, dating back to May 21. A few days prior, on May 17, Escobar had a five-hit game. The second and third baseman has to be nearing a call up to Reading.

Carson DeMartini, 3B (No. 15)

DeMartini has been on a tear across the river at Jersey Shore, hitting at a .375 clip over his last 10 games. He has three homers and 10 RBI over that span.

Who's not?

Griffin Burkholder, OF (No. 7)

Burkholder was last year's second-round pick and he has been slower to adjust to being in Single-A. He has flashed some power but has been wholly inconsistent, hitting .206 this season. He hit a two-run homer back on Friday but then struck out three times on Saturday.

Gabriel Rincones, OF (No. 10)

The 24-year-old former third round pick is hoping his grand slam (and three walks) from Sunday will get him going. Prior to the blast, Rincones had mustered just two hits over his last nine games in Triple-A.

Jean Cabrera, SP (No. 11)

Cabrera has been good, not great in Double-A this season with a 4.01 ERA and 1-3 record. The bar is pretty high with performances across this list, which is why we've knocked him to "not hot" status. He's allowed 16 runs (12 earned) over his last four starts combined.

Bryan Rincon, SS (No. 14)

A late-round pick in 2023, Rincon hasn't yet found his hitter's touch in Single-A. He is hitting .178 for Jersey Shore right now.

Who's hurt?

Moisés Chace, SP (No. 5)

After a decent start to 2025, Chace's season is over as he's getting Tommy John surgery.

Devin Saltiban, 2B (No. 9)

At just 20 and playing in Jersey Shore, a slow start turned into eight hits over the first four games in May. But the 2023 third-rounder is currently on the injured list.

