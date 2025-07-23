Phillies blow chance to sweep Red Sox in extra innings after Jesús Luzardo implodes

The Phillies are in the midst of a 19-game stretch of their schedule solely comprised of interleague matchups. After dropping two of three to the Los Angeles Angels over the weekend in their return from the All-Star break, they looked to get back on track against a Boston Red Sox team that carried a 10-game winning streak into the break.



Six solid innings from Zack Wheeler, a few timely swings and an even more timely catcher's interference call netted the Phillies a 3-2 walk-off victory in Monday's series opener. Somehow, they were aided by another catcher's interference in their 4-1 win on Tuesday, but the story of that night was Cristopher Sánchez, who tossed his third career complete game.

Then came Wednesday's series finale on national television. Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper hit back-to-back home runs in the first inning, and a barrage of blasts against Boston starter Lucas Giolito ensued. Jesús Luzardo appeared set to cruise to a win, beginning with four hitless frames as the Phillies led 5-0. From there, chaos ensued.

Luzardo and J.T. Realmuto each misread a pop-up behind home plate, and what should have been an inning-ending putout became just a foul ball. Luzardo lost the zone when pitching from the stretch yet again, walking three straight batters (the latter two coming with the bases loaded). Then he missed with a changeup and Red Sox first baseman Romy González hit a go-ahead grand slam. Once again, disaster had struck with Luzardo on the mound.

The Phillies' offense went dormant for a handful of innings, but Realmuto redeemed himself in the bottom of the eighth, launching a game-tying homer to center field off Red Sox All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman, who had been summoned into the game earlier than usual to face Schwarber and Harper:

Red Sox catcher Carlos Narváez – a main character of the first two games of the series – hit a two-run shot to left field that was reviewed for a potential fan interference but upheld. The Phillies could not respond again, dropping the final game of the series, 9-8.

From Harper's continued red-hot stretch to Sánchez's dominance, Luzardo's futility, a walk-off unlike nearly any other and more, everything to know from the Phillies' three-game set against the Red Sox:

Bryce Harper is in peak form. Can Bryson Stott find it, too?

The capacity crowd at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday night had not yet stopped celebrating a titanic two-run blast from Kyle Schwarber in the bottom of the first inning. Then Harper took a violent swing at the first pitch he saw and obliterated it to the tune of 439 feet. Harper's 350th career home run was a monstrous blast:

It was a tremendous moment for Harper, whose surge over the last several games has been something to behold. The two-time National League MVP is absolutely locked in right now, and his early moonshot was just the latest in a long line of picture-perfect swings.

According to the Phillies' game notes, Harper entered Wednesday's game 15-for-35 with 13 extra-base hits in his last nine games. He is pummeling baseballs time and time again.

Meanwhile, Bryson Stott entered Wednesday's game with only two extra-base hits across his last 20 games. It has been a massive struggle for Stott of late; the second baseman was dropped to ninth in the order after the break and is serving as a platoon player. He had the 10th-worst OPS among qualified major-league hitters when the day started.

Wednesday turned out to be one hell of a day for Stott. His wife gave birth to their second child, a baby boy. He told manager Rob Thomson that he wanted to play, he just needed a bit of time. Thomson obliged and wrote Stott into the lineup. He came up to bat in the second inning, and three unusual things happened. First, Stott's walk-up song was not "A-OK" – he picked a country song, "Buy a Boy a Baseball." Then he swung at the first pitch he saw, a major rarity. And he smoked the ball, over 108 miles per hour off the bat, for a double.

If that was not enough, Stott came up again in the fourth inning and launched a hanging slider for a home run.

According to Destiny Lugardo of Phillies Nation, Stott's OPS rose by .020 in just those two trips to the plate. The Phillies will need it to keep rising.

Cristopher Sánchez just keeps getting better

In just a few years, Sánchez has gone from nearing an exit from the organization to one of its most important long-term fixtures. The 28-year-old left-hander is under contract for five more years after this one, and every time it feels like Sánchez has maximized his talents he finds another way to reach new heights.

The latest example of Sánchez's excellence: a dominant complete game victory Tuesday night. He made one bad pitch – a sinker that leadoff hitter Rob Refsnyder hit into the seats in left field – but was virtually flawless otherwise. Against one of the MLB's elite lineups against southpaws, Sánchez struck out 12 batters, walked none and got virtually everyone else to pound the ball into the ground. His devastating sinker/changeup combination continues to flummox opposing hitters.

Sánchez's full line on Tuesday was picturesque: 9.0 innings pitched, four hits, one earned run, 12 strikeouts and zero walks on 106 pitches (75 strikes).

For the third year in a row, Sánchez has made a significant leap. He now owns a 2.40 ERA in 124.0 innings this year, and has become a model of consistency. Sánchez might not have been named a National League All-Star, but he is unquestionably one of the best starting pitchers in all of baseball. He did not need Tuesday's gem to prove that, but consider it yet another feather in his cap.

A walk-off catcher's interference and an unlikely hero

The Phillies' win in Monday's series opener will forever be remembered for its unusual ending. They plated the game-winning run in the 10th inning despite never putting the ball in play. Brandon Marsh started the inning on second base, Otto Kemp came up hoping to bunt Marsh over to third but ended up walking, both runners advanced on a wild pitch thrown to Max Kepler, who was then walked intentionally.

The bases were loaded with no outs for Edmundo Sosa, who worked a 2-2 count and then checked his swing on a Jordan Hicks slider that missed outside. But Sosa immediately turned to his dugout. Thomson immediately called for a review, and it was clear as day: even though Sosa did not swing, he was interfered with from Narváez.

Behold, a walk-off catcher's interference – the first in the majors since 1971:

"There's two things this year that I've never seen before in 40 years," Thomson said. "A walk-off inside-the-park home run and a walk-off catcher's interference."

But the hilarity and absurdity of that moment in the bottom of the 10th inning should not detract from the Phillies' hero in the top half of that frame. Max Lazar's ascent within Thomson's bullpen hierarchy has been much-needed amid the struggles of Jordan Romano and others, and Thomson went with Lazar in the 10th inning for what was only his 29th career major-league appearance over Romano.

"He's been great," Thomson said. "I trust him. He's been really good. And he's got ice in his veins, too. He's really cool out there."



Facing the top of Boston's order with a runner on second base, Lazar dazzled and let out a yell. He struck out Red Sox leadoff man Jarren Duran, induced an Alex Bregman ground out and then got Roman Anthony to chase a curveball in the dirt. Without a remarkable showing from Lazar in a tough spot, the walk-off catcher's interference would not have been possible. It certainly sounded like that will not be the last time Lazar found himself pitching in a big spot, and then came Wednesday, when he entered the exact same situation with the game tied in the top of the 10th inning.

Lazar could not put up another zero, as Trevor Story hooked one down the third base line for a run-scoring double. He was able to limit the damage to just the one unearned run by getting Masataka Yoshida and Ceddane Rafaela to hit ground balls to third base. Lazar's velocity was up a tick or two on Wednesday as well.

Odds and ends

Some more notes from three days at the ballpark:

• Luzardo's problem in that cataclysmic fifth inning on Wednesday was the same as it has been for him over the last several weeks: throwing strikes out of the stretch. Luzardo's season-long ERA ballooning to 4.58 once seemed inconceivable, but that's where it sits after yet another blow-up. Many have speculated that Luzardo could be used as a bullpen weapon in October – maybe that is true, but he will have to be able to command the baseball.



• Before Tuesday's game, the Phillies signed first-round pick Gage Wood. The 21-year-old Arkansas product met with the media as well, discussing his reaction to getting drafted, expectations for the months ahead and more. Wood deflected when asked about the speculation that he could help the Phillies in the majors as soon as the end of this season.



"As of now, I'm going to go down to Florida. I don't make that decision," Wood said. "I'm going to work as hard as I can to perform the best that I can, but we'll let the people in the front office make that decision."

• As if Narváez's blunder to end Monday's game was not enough, the Boston backstop committed another catcher's interference... in the very next inning. Harper effectively stole home in the first inning on Tuesday, but because Narváez moved in front of home plate before catching the ball – he did so in anticipation of needing to tag Harper – interference was called and Harper was not credited with the stolen base, but the run counted the same:



• How Thomson handles third base while Alec Bohm (rib) is out will be an interesting subplot over the next few weeks. On Monday and Tuesday, he stuck with Otto Kemp in that spot, citing the quality of the rookie's at-bats. But on Wednesday, that nod went to Sosa. Both players figure to continue playing against left-handed pitching, but that has typically been with Kemp in left field and Sosa at second base. With Bohm down, Kemp will likely play third base against lefties with Weston Wilson getting opportunities in left field. But against right-handers, the choice must be Kemp or Sosa at third, with the other remaining on the bench.



Up next: The Phillies will hit the road after an off day on Thursday, with plenty more interleague action on tap: first, a three-game weekend series at Yankee Stadium, then three contests in Chicago against the White Sox.

