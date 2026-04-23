Struggling Phillies release RHP Taijuan Walker

Losers of eight straight games headed into Thursday's MLB action, the Phillies aren't making any major additions to upgrade their fleeting team except for welcoming back Zack Wheeler to the rotation on Saturday.

But perhaps there's addition by subtraction.

The team announced Thursday that it's releasing veteran right-hander Taijuan Walker, who never fulfilled expectations that came with signing a four-year, $72 million deal before the 2023 season.

Walker was off to a hellacious start that contributed to the Phillies being 8-16 through 24 games before their afternoon series finale against the Cubs.

In 22.2 innings, Walker posted a 9.13 ERA and his 23 earned runs allowed are the most in the National League. His WHIP ballooned to 2.074. He had been place-holding for Wheeler, whose season debut has been delayed by a comeback from September's thoracic outlet decompression surgery and recent rehab assignments in the minors.

But with Wheeler ready to return this weekend, the Phillies still made a big statement in parting ways with Walker, who has also pitched out of the bullpen during his time in Philadelphia.

The Phillies have three right-handed relievers currently on the injured list, including closer Jhoan Duran, but still decided to cut loose Walker, who leaves the Phillies with a 24-25 record, 5.12 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 1.9 WAR in 89 appearances since signing that deal worth $18 million annually.

The Phillies instead recalled righty reliever Nolan Hoffman while sending righty reliever Alan Rangel back to Triple-A.

Walker is the poster child for the bad contracts handed out by President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski, joining Nick Castellanos (now toiling with the Padres), right-hander Aaron Nola, and potentially left-handed starter Jesús Luzardo, who signed a megadeal this offseason but is 1-3 with an ERA nearing 7.00 in five appearances.

Dombrowski also signed shortstop Trea Turner to an 11-year, $330-million deal in 2024, when Turner was already 31 and showing signs of regression. Turner made the All-Star team in 2024 and last year led the National League in batting average but his power and RBI production have dipped below his career averages and his defense has been sporadic.

Walker was 30 when he signed with the Phillies and had been an All Star with the Mets for the first time two seasons earlier. He made 31 starts in 2023, pitching to a 4.38 ERA. He pitched just 83.2 innings in 2024, making just 19 starts and watched his K/9 rate tumble to 6.2, his lowest as a starter. He was OK in 2025, going 5-8 with a 4.08 ERA in 34 appearances with 21 starts – but far from the expectations of a pitcher making $18 million annually.

With Wheeler coming back Saturday, the Phillies have three right-handers in the rotation (Nola, rookie Andrew Painter) along with lefties Cristopher Sánchez and Luzardo. Last year, the Phillies fielded one of MLB's best starting rotations. This year, they're among the worst.

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