Phillies report card: Handing out grades at the All-Star break

The "first half" is in the books (even though the Phillies have played 96 of 162 games) and everyone except for Kyle Schwarber is resting this week during MLB's All-Star break.

From 10,000 feet, the Phillies have a strong offense, a strong starting pitching contingent and are in first place in the NL East as they prepare for the stretch run this summer. Philly is also just two games back in the loss column from having the best record in the National League. They're in a pretty good spot.

But it's hard to ignore, for an avid fan, the feeling that this team is capable of so much more. The potential is there. Will they realize it in the second half?

Because there's no Phillies baseball until Friday, when the Phils host Mike Trout and the Angels for a three-game set, it's a good time to pause and take inventory on the baseball that has been played.

So here are some report card grades for the Phillies' key areas of performance at the break:

Starting pitching: A

It's hard to ask for more from the starting pitching this season. Zack Wheeler is a Cy Young front-runner and an All-Star, Cris Sánchez and Ranger Suárez both really should have been All-Stars, too, and are nearly as dominant every fifth day, and Jesús Luzardo, when he's on, is as good as anyone in the National League (though he has had a handful of pretty bad outings). The fifth starter spot has been a combination of Aaron Nola — who is still working his way back from his first real injury in years — prospect Mick Abel, who was hit or miss during a month of MLB action, and Taijuan Walker, who has been fine.

A look at some of their numbers as a staff:

Category Stat MLB Rank SP ERA 3.22 1st SP WAR 10.6 1st SP wins 37 3rd Quality Starts 53 1st IP per game 5.7 1st Ks 586 1st WHIP 1.182 5th





Relief pitching: D+

The bullpen has been nearly as bad as the starters have been good. There is no consistency, and even the most reliable relievers in the pen — guys like Matt Strahm, Orion Kerkering and Tanner Banks — have had blow ups. Jordan Romano has a 7.29 ERA this season and has been a total disaster. José Alvarado was suspended for using illegal substances and can't pitch in the postseason. Who do you trust right now?

The numbers are truly discouraging:

Category Stat MLB Rank Bullpen ERA 4.28 24th Bullpen IP 308.1 30th Bullpen WAR -0.4 10th Bullpen WHIP 1.369 24th Blown saves 17 4th most Inherited runners score 36% 4th most





Thank god for the innings eating starting staff or it would be even worse. There will be some turnover and upgrades before the July 31 trade deadline.

The offense: C+

Offensively, the lineup is a little top-heavy. Just Kyle Schwarber (3.1), Trea Turner (2.7) and Bryce Harper (2.0) have offensive WAR numbers above 2.0, and are in the top 125 among all hitters. Schwarber has hit more than 29% of Philadelphia's home runs and 17% of their RBI. Turner has 112 hits, the most in the NL by a wide margin. And when healthy, Harper continues to be one of the best all-around hitters in the game, even in a down year for him.

But there are other contributors. Nick Castellanos, Alec Bohm and J.T. Realmuto are all productive and plus hitters this season. Situationally, guys like Otto Kemp and Brandon Marsh have come through in big spots. And cumulatively, the Phillies' offense is in the top third in some key categories, but their lack of power is hurting them:

Category Stat MLB Rank Runs scored 438 13th Stolen bases 84 7th Batting avg .255 8th On base % .329 4th Home runs 102 18th Offensive WAR 10.0 18th

The defense: B-

Compared to years past, the Phillies' defense is actually not hurting them the way it has, with relatively weaker infielders surrounding Bryson Stott and Bryce Harper, and corner outfielders without much range or reliability.

As a unit, the Phils' defense has committed just 39 errors, the third fewest of all 30 teams. Their .989 fielding percentage is a hair above 2023 (.986) and 2024 (.984). They're still limited by most metrics that measure range and ability to make above-average plays, but the defenders have held their own so far this season.

It also bears mentioning that Realmuto remains as one of the best defensive catchers in the sport, ranking third in range factor, and third with 17 runners caught stealing. Turner is also having the best defensive season of his career at shortstop.

SIGN UP HERE to receive the PhillyVoice Sports newsletter

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports