More Sports:

March 11, 2020

Phillies reliever Seranthony Dominguez suffers setback on elbow injury

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Seranthony Dominguez Elbow KIM KLEMENT/USA TODAY SPORTS

Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Seranthony Dominguez may miss the start of the 2020 season after aggravated an elbow strain that cost him the second half of last season. Dominguez was expected to be one of the Phillies' better options out of the bullpen.

Philadelphia Phillies reliever Seranthony Dominguez has suffered a setback on the elbow strain that ended his season last year. It may threaten to keep him off the mound for the start of the 2020 season.

Dominguez, one of the Phillies' best options out of the bullpen, reportedly aggravated the injury on Sunday when he pitched an inning in spring training against the Toronto Blue Jays, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jim Salisbury.

After a promising campaign in 2018, Dominguez saw his speed and other statistics decline last season as he dealt with his injury. He did not return after July 5 last year, making just 27 appearances before his season ended.

It was thought that Dominguez may need Tommy John surgery for his strained ulnar collateral ligament, but he held off amid hopeful signs of recovery through the winter and into spring training.

The injury will leave the Phillies' already shaky bullpen in further doubt as the season opener looms on March 26. The team's top four options, with Dominguez unavailable, would be Hector Neris, Adam Morgan, Jose Alvarez and Francisco Liriano.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Pitcher Seranthony Dominguez Spring Training Baseball

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles 2019 sacks-allowed tally, with video
031020CarsonWentz

Flights

Flight to New Jersey diverted over complaints about coughing, sneezing passenger
Carroll - United Airlines airplane

Adult Health

Caffeine won't turn you into Hemingway – but it can boost your problem-solving skills
Caffeine won't turn you into Hemingway -- but it can boost problem-solving

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: MLB has a chance to get it right with coronavirus, but probably won't
Phillies-autographs_031020_usat

Festivals

Pearl Jam to headline Jersey Shore festival this September
Pearl Jam

Food & Drink

Fearless Restaurants offering dining deals from the Main Line to the shoreline
Fearless Restaurant Week - Louie Louie

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved