More Sports:

January 23, 2026

Justin Crawford headlines Phillies' non-roster spring training invites

Justin Crawford will come in looking to earn a starting outfield spot, while Aidan Miller might just put a bit of heat on Alec Bohm's heels at third.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Justin-Crawford-Phillies-Spring-Training-2025.jpg Nathan Ray Seebeck/Imagn Images

The Phillies have a plan for Justin Crawford. He just needs to do his part.

The ball's rolling toward spring training in Clearwater in a few weeks, and toward prospect Justin Crawford taking one of the Phillies' starting outfield spots.

Crawford, the Phillies' 17th overall pick from the 2022 draft, is the leading name on the list on non-roster spring training invites that the club released Friday. The list also includes fellow top prospects and former first-round picks Aidan Miller (27th overall in 2023) and Dante Nori (27th overall in 2024).

The Phillies invited 27 non-roster players to spring training in total. They are as follows...

Infielders: Keaton Anthony, Christian Cairo, Carson DeMartini, Aroon Escobar, Aidan Miller, Liover Peguero, Felix Reyes, Bryan Rincon, José Rodríguez.

Outfielders: Dylan Campbell, Justin Crawford, Bryan De La Cruz, Dante Nori.

Catchers: Kehden Hettiger, Mark Kolozsvary, Paul McIntosh, René Pinto, Caleb Ricketts.

Left-handed pitchers: Génesis Cabrera, Tucker Davidson, Tim Mayza, Andrew Walling.

Right-handed pitchers: Andrew Bechtold, Jonathan Hernández, Michael Mercado, Trevor Richards, Bryse Wilson.

Phillies president Dave Dombrowski, along with manager Rob Thomson, have spoken highly of Crawford all offseason and have serious hopes that the 22-year-old will come into the spring and earn his place in filling out the outfield between him, Brandon Marsh, and one-year signing Adolis García.

But of course, he does have to earn it first.

Miller, the Phillies' top infield prospect, could stand to make some noise this spring, too, if his trajectory keeps up. 

The 21-year-old righty bat made it up to Triple-A Lehigh Valley before the end of last season, and slashed .333/.514/.519 in a small eight-game sample size.

At the least, he might just put a little bit of heat on Alec Bohm's heels amid a Phillies' lineup that fans are only getting more demanding for something different out of.

Crawford slashed .334/.411/.452 in a full season with the IronPigs last season, and out of any invite, has the most direct and open path to earning a major league job.

SIGN UP HERE to receive the PhillyVoice Sports newsletter

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Follow Nick on Bluesky: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Dante Nori Phillies Spring Training Aidan Miller Justin Crawford

Videos

Featured

PA State Capitol

7 best law firms for ADA violation cases in Pennsylvania
Camden County - Freedom Award Recipients

Camden County honors 11 community leaders with 2026 Freedom Medals

Just In

Must Read

Weather

A look back at the biggest snowstorms of the last 30 years

snow history philadelphia

Restaurant Week

NoLibs Restaurant Week goes 2 weeks

Jerrys Server by Kristine Kennedy.jpeg

Illness

Why do colds cause the sniffles in some people and severe illness in others?

Common Cold Study

Streaming

As 'Queer Eye' comes to an end, here's where 3 Philly stars are now

Queer Eye Philly

Expos

Greater Philly Pet Expo returns with dogs, cats and alpacas

Pet Show - Kids with Alpaca

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: Jared McCain's brutal return to G League; a trade target to replace him in guard mix

Jared-McCain-Sixers-12.28.25-NBA.jpg

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved