Phillies stock watch: Andrew Painter, José Alvarado mowing down hitters in Clearwater

Another week has passed in Clearwater and, minus the dozen-plus Phillies playing for their countries in the World Baseball Classic, Phils players are still looking to round into regular season form.

Which players are impressing right now and which have been depressing?

Stock up

Andrew Painter

The Phillies' top pitching prospect tossed three more clean innings in his most recent start, fighting through an ugly first inning before taking total control. He's surrendered one hit and one walk all spring. He'll start for a third time Friday.

Otto Kemp

We noted in our first Phillies spring training stock watch that Kemp — who is assured a roster spot as a utilityman and outfield platooner — had struggled early with just two hits in his first five games (.152). Since then, he's turned it around with five hits in five games and he now has five total extra base hits: two homers and three doubles. The Phillies are really hoping Kemp becomes a reliable power bat in the majors this season after an injury-rattled 2025 quieted his offense.

Bryan De La Cruz

It's probably still an outside shot for De La Cruz to make the Phillies' 26-man roster, but hitting .304 in spring training certainly doesn't hurt. The 29-year-old journeyman is on the radar for the final bench spot on the team, fighting Dylan Moore, Liover Peguero and a few others.

Alec Bohm

The Phils' third baseman is entering a contract season and he's off to an excellent start, slashing .353/.368/.471 in the early going.

José Alvarado

Philly's bullpen will be relying on Alvarado more than ever this season, as he's the top lefty in the pen and there isn't much depth there behind himself and Tanner Banks. He's struck out seven hitters in five innings this spring and has not allowed a run.





Stock down

Justin Crawford

After a red hot start to his spring, Crawford has tumbled back to earth. He had three doubles in his first week and hasn't hit one since. He's seen his batting average crater to .207 and hasn't done much on the base paths either. It's a long season and ebbs and flows happen to everyone. We'll see if he can find his groove again before leaving Clearwater.

Trea Turner

He was salty for not being invited to play for Team USA this year in the World Baseball Classic. Adding insult to injury, he's struggling in Clearwater. The Phillies' leadoff hitter is 2-for-20 this season with just one RBI.

Keaton Anthony

He started as a fun story, but sadly Anthony isn't having much fun right now. The 30th best prospect in the Phillies farm system got the invite to spring training where he proceeded to go hitless in 11 games before breaking his foot. A tough break for a talented guy.

Alan Rangel

A contender for one of the final bullpen spots, Rangel has surrendered a team-high 13 hits and eight runs in seven innings on the mound. Pair that with four walks, and his ugly 9.39 ERA and 2.22 WHIP will probably see him sent to figure things out in Triple-A.

Bryse Wilson

The starting rotation is loaded, and has a little bit of depth to it thanks to Taijuan Walker (pitching for team Mexico right now) in a swing pitcher, sixth man role. But if anyone gets hurt in the starting rotation, Wilson was the man the team hoped could be the next man up. He's had a tough spring, with a 5.14 ERA, five walks and 10 hits allowed in seven innings.

